Budget 2027: Here’s What Students Can Expect

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Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tabled Budget 2027 in the Dewan Rakyat today. Here is what students, caregivers, and teachers should know.

Support for Special Needs Students and Teachers

The monthly allowance for Students with Special Educational Needs has been raised from RM150 to RM200, benefiting 150,000 special needs students, including autistic children.

Special education teachers will get a bigger teaching incentive, up from RM250 to RM300 a month, benefiting 20,000 educators.

Two Permata Kurnia Centres will be built in Melaka and Pahang, offering autistic children education, support and training under one roof.

More than 130 new Tabika Tunas Istimewa classes have opened in rural areas across the country, giving autistic children from low-income families a stronger start through early intervention.

Fifteen Community-Based Rehabilitation (PDK) premises have been upgraded into specialised therapy centres, serving 20,000 registered persons with Down syndrome.

Another 3,000 caregivers for persons with disabilities (OKU) are being trained in specialised skills to meet the growing demand for care services nationwide.

Good news for PTPTN borrowers in 2027

The government has agreed to defer PTPTN loan repayments in 2027 for borrowers earning up to RM2,500 a month.

Borrowers earning between RM2,500 and RM3,000 a month will only be required to make minimum repayments of RM50.

Borrowers with no outstanding arrears who make regular repayments will also receive a 10% discount.

Employers who repay PTPTN loans on behalf of their employees will be eligible for tax deductions. The incentive covers repayments made from 1 January 2027 to 31 December 2028.

Early Schooling Assistance increased

The Early Schooling Assistance will be increased from RM150 to RM200 per student for the 2027 school year.

This means a family with four children will receive RM800 to prepare for the new school year.

The assistance will be distributed through schools, allowing parents to collect the aid in person and meet teachers to discuss their children’s academic progress and character development.

Introduction of Public School Donations Fund to improve school environment

The Public School Donations Fund will be enhanced to encourage greater public involvement in creating a better school environment.

Voluntary contributions from parents, alumni and the community can be used for school operations, facility repairs, equipment purchases and student programmes.

Cash donations to the fund will qualify for tax deductions of up to 10% of aggregate income.

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