Budget 2027: Doctors To Get Permanent Posts After Housemanship

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The government will resolve the contract doctor issue, with medical graduates who successfully complete their housemanship to be offered permanent positions as medical officers, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today.

Presenting Budget 2027 in the Dewan Rakyat, Anwar said the government had appointed more than 15,000 contract doctors to permanent positions since 2023, including 4,000 this year.

For 2027, more than 9,000 additional contract doctors will be offered permanent appointments.

“After this, doctors who successfully complete their housemanship will be offered permanent positions as medical officers,” he said.

Anwar also announced an increase in the Ministry of Health’s allocation to RM47.7 billion for 2027, up from RM46.5 billion previously, as the government seeks to strengthen the public healthcare system and improve access to treatment.

In a separate measure to support healthcare workers, the government will double the monthly post-basic incentive for 47,000 paramedics and nurses from RM100 to RM200.

Following the fatal helicopter crash involving the Air Doctor Service in Long Lellang, Anwar said the government had also agreed to increase the Air Health Service incentive from RM30 to RM100.

Government To Reduce Hospital Waiting Times

The government will step up efforts to reduce patients’ waiting times for treatment, including increasing the allocation for outsourcing patients to other hospitals to RM200 million.

The scope of cooperation will be expanded to include private healthcare facilities, allowing the public sector to use private-sector facilities, including operating theatres.

More flexible sessional arrangements will also be introduced for retired government specialists and private-sector specialists, with the maximum engagement period extended.

The programme’s scope will also be expanded to cover enhanced newborn screening, prenatal genetic testing and rehabilitation services.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will continue accelerating the implementation of the Electronic Medical Record system at healthcare facilities nationwide, supported by an investment of RM1 billion.

Anwar said the government would also launch the MediAsas basic medical insurance plan in January 2027 at an affordable premium.

“Under the plan, hospital charges will be based on diagnosis and treatment categories to ensure costs are more manageable and predictable.

“Employees Provident Fund (EPF) members below the age of 55 will be allowed to pay their MediAsas premiums through their Akaun Sejahtera.

“For SMEs with fewer than 75 employees, the government will subsidise first-year premiums by RM200 per employee, capped at 50 employees per company. The initiative is expected to benefit up to 200,000 workers,” said Anwar.

More Healthcare Assistance And Facilities

To improve transparency in private healthcare charges, private hospitals will adopt standardised billing categories from 2027, enabling patients to better understand the costs of treatment.

Meanwhile, RM80 million will be allocated under the PeKa B40 scheme to provide free health screenings, medical equipment assistance and cancer treatment incentives for Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah recipients and their spouses aged 40 and above.

Anwar also announced plans to build nine new healthcare facilities, including a specialist dental centre in Kuching, Sarawak, and integrated healthcare complexes in Gerik, Perak, and Rembau, Negeri Sembilan.

He also added that a total of RM1.2 billion will be allocated to maintain and repair public hospitals and clinics, including upgrading the remaining dilapidated clinics.

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