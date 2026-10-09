Budget 2027: 4G For All Orang Asli Villages, MADANI Subsea Cable, RM160 Million Package For E-Hailing And P-Hailing Workers

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The government will extend 4G coverage to all Orang Asli villages in 2027, Prime Minister and Finance Datuk Seri Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on Friday (9 October).

Presenting Budget 2027 in the Dewan Rakyat, Anwar said the JENDELA project, with a total investment of RM5 billion, has so far delivered WiFi coverage at all public university campuses and 4G in all FELDA settlements.

Better Connectivity

Other 2027 targets under JENDELA include:

Internet coverage on 7,000 km of roads and 1,700 km of railway

The MADANI Subsea Cable (SALAM)

TNB and telecommunications companies will also be involved in delivering rural electricity supply and internet connectivity. Anwar said government funds and company CSR will be pooled to speed up projects.

QR payments will be expanded to 15 locations next year, including island resorts. Anwar said residents and tourists on some islands struggle to find ATMs.

E-Hailing And P-Hailing Workers

Anwar said 600,000 people earn a living as e-hailing and p-hailing workers.

The government and Grab have agreed to co-fund a RM160 million package from 2027. It covers:

A higher minimum income rate

Vehicle maintenance and insurance aid

PERKESO contributions

Median net income for e-hailing drivers is projected to rise by up to RM227 a month. P-hailing rider income is projected to rise by up to RM100 a month.

The government will offer a 35% PERKESO matching contribution incentive to e-hailing and p-hailing workers. It rises to 50% if the platform company also pays the contributions.

An EPF matching incentive of up to RM600 a year, or RM6,000 over a lifetime, is also offered to encourage retirement savings.

The p-hailing sector will be regulated under the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) and the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (LPKP).

The Gig Consultative Council is negotiating minimum income, an income formula and minimum social protection standards for gig workers. These will be finalised in early 2027.

Digital Finance

A tokenised retail sukuk savings initiative will use blockchain technology. People can invest in government sukuk and choose whether the funds go to education, health or social protection for the poor.

Alliance Bank, Maybank and CIMB now offer basic credit cards with interest capped at 14% a year.

Stamp duty on opening savings and current accounts will be fully exempted from 1 Jan 2027.

Road Safety Technology

Telematics systems will be mandatory on commercial vehicles to monitor speed, location and risky driving patterns. They will also link to alcohol detectors before drivers start a trip.

Implementation is voluntary until 2027, while the government develops a driver database for enforcement.

The Malaysian Highway Authority will install 70 CCTV cameras on PLUS highways and provide 50 electric vehicle charging facilities at strategic locations.

Public Sector And Airports

Following the Government Procurement Act, which takes effect in 2027, the government will publish project information including contractors and contract values.

48 new body and baggage scanners will be installed at Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Kota Kinabalu international airports.

Drug and alcohol tests will become mandatory for pilots and flight crew.

Foreign Talent

From 1 Jan 2027, spouses of Category I Employment Pass holders with Dependant Passes will be allowed to work in Malaysia, subject to conditions.

Existing DE Rantau Nomad Pass holders who have reached the two-year limit will get two more years to stay and work remotely, subject to conditions.

Anwar said Malaysia ranks first as a digital nomad destination in the Rumavi Global Relocation Index 2026.

Johor Bahru Transit

The government has agreed to implement the Autonomous Rail Transit (e-ART) system as the main solution to traffic congestion in Johor Bahru.

Ahead of the RTS Link opening, stage bus routes and frequencies will be increased, KTM Komuter frequency will rise and Grab Shuttle services will be provided at key areas.

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