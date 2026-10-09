Budget 2027: 1.3 Million Civil Servants To Receive RM1,500 Aid

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The government will provide RM1,500 in special financial assistance to 1.3 million civil servants in Premier Grade B and below, including contract employees, in recognition of their service to the nation.

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the assistance when tabling Budget 2027 in Parliament today.

Anwar said the special financial assistance would be paid in two instalments, with payments scheduled before Hari Raya Aidilfitri and ahead of next year’s 70th Merdeka celebration.

He expressed his appreciation to the country’s 1.6 million civil servants for their dedication and commitment to public service.

“My sincere appreciation to the 1.6 million civil servants for their service and dedication in fulfilling their duty to serve the nation. They are the driving force behind the Madani government’s determination to elevate the country’s standing, dignity and progress,” he said.

The financial assistance will not be limited to serving civil servants, as pensioners will also benefit from the aid, Anwar said.

“A special financial assistance of RM750 will also be provided to more than one million government pensioners, including both pensionable and non-pensionable veterans,” he said.

RM2.3 Billion For Civil Servants’ Quarters

The government will increase the allocation for the construction and maintenance of quarters for civil servants to RM2.3 billion.

Anwar said the funding would cover accommodation for various public servants, including police personnel, doctors, military personnel, teachers and firefighters.

The government will also upgrade the role of the Property Management Division to the National Property Department to strengthen the management of civil servants’ housing.

In addition, new Armed Forces Family Housing will be built in Skudai, Johor, while new quarters will be developed at the Langkap Immigration Detention Depot in Perak and in Papar, Sabah.

Anwar said the projects would benefit nearly 900 personnel, with a total cost exceeding RM500 million.

Minimum Pension Raised To RM1,350 A Month

Anwar also announced an increase in the minimum monthly pension, a move expected to benefit thousands of recipients.

“The minimum pension rate will be increased from RM1,000 to RM1,350 per month. This will benefit nearly 59,000 retirees, Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) veterans and derivative pension recipients,” he said.

Cheers For Parents

Meanwhile, Anwar announced that female civil servants would be entitled to up to 98 days of maternity leave per childbirth, alongside an allocation to improve childcare centres at government workplaces.

“The government has agreed to increase the total maternity leave entitlement throughout a civil servant’s service from 360 days to 490 days. This means maternity leave will be increased to a maximum of 98 days for each childbirth.

“An allocation of RM20 million will be provided to upgrade childcare centres at government facilities,” Anwar said.

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