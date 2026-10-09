America Wants To Turn An Execution Into “Must-See TV”

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Former US Army psychiatrist Nidal Malik Hasan killed 13 fellow service members and wounded 32 others in a mass shooting at Fort Hood, Texas, in 2009. The US military now plans to livestream his execution by firing squad in December.

The decision was announced by the Pentagon, the headquarters of the US Department of Defense, following Hasan’s conviction for the deadly attack. If carried out as planned, the execution would be the first US military execution in more than 65 years.

According to the Associated Press (AP), US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the execution would be made public, with measures in place to allow the public to witness the planned execution.

Who Is Nidal Malik Hasan, The Army Psychiatrist Behind The Deadly Fort Hood Shooting?

Nidal was a US Army psychiatrist who carried out a deadly shooting at Fort Hood, a military installation in Texas, on Nov 5, 2009. The attack left 13 people dead and more than 30 others wounded, making it one of the deadliest shootings on a US military base.

He was arrested after being shot by police during the attack and was left paralysed from the waist down. In 2013, a military jury found him guilty and was sentenced to death.

From the investigation, Hasan’s opposition to the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and his belief that American military operations were a war against Islam as key factors behind the attack.

He is also linked to Al-Qaeda and admitted he wanted to protect Taliban and Muslims leaders from US military action.

Legal Challenges Could Delay Hasan’s Execution

However, Hasan could still challenge his execution by filing a habeas corpus petition in a civilian court. The legal application seeks a review of the lawfulness of a person’s detention and could significantly delay the planned execution.

“It frankly might outlast the current administration, and who knows if the next one will have the same penchant for executions,” Yale Law School visiting lecturer Eugene R. Fidell was quoted as saying by AP.

Meanwhile, Fordham University law professor Deborah Denno expressed support for the execution and the plan to livestream it, arguing that the move would promote transparency.

“I think it could possibly be a good idea because it would be transparent and the public would be fully aware that it’s happening,” she said.

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