Three Siblings Die In Pontian Crash After Heading To School Despite Haze Closure

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A family in Pontian, Johor, has been left devastated after three siblings were killed in a motorcycle accident while on their way home from school on Thursday morning (8 October).

The three victims were identified as 18-year-old Nor Daniel Aiman Norlizan, 11-year-old Nor Daniel Fikri Norlizan and eight-year-old Puteri Naufal Raisya.

According to a report by Sinar Harian, the siblings were involved in a collision between their motorcycle and a lorry along Jalan Parit Haji Sirat at around 7am.

Their mother, Julaiha Munaji, 43, said she had actually told Fikri and Puteri not to go to school as schools across Johor had been closed due to the haze.

However, the two younger siblings insisted on going.

Their older brother, Aiman, eventually took them to school so they could see for themselves that it was closed.

Julaiha said CCTV footage at the school later showed the three siblings arriving before turning their motorcycle around and heading back home.

Their home was only about two kilometres from the school.

Tragically, the family would never make it home.

“Someone who was on their way to work came and told us that my children had been involved in an accident near our house. It was only about 200 metres away,” Julaiha told Sinar Harian.

Her husband and eldest child rushed to the scene, while the three siblings were later taken to Hospital Pontian.

Family remembers siblings as close and cheerful

Julaiha, who has six children, said there had been nothing unusual about her children that morning.

They were reportedly cheerful as usual before leaving home.

Fikri had even told his mother that he wanted to play football and had washed his football shoes in preparation.

Puteri, meanwhile, had spent the previous night doing her schoolwork and continued with it the following morning.

Julaiha said the three siblings were very close and had slept together with the family the night before the tragedy.

She described Aiman as a quiet child who enjoyed joking around with her.

The 18-year-old had also played an important role in helping his family after Julaiha was involved in an accident four months ago while returning from sending her children to school.

Since then, Aiman had helped take his younger siblings to school.

“He was my third child and helped me a lot, including sending his younger siblings to school,” she said.

The tragedy has left the family and residents of Kampung Parit Haji Siraj mourning the loss of three siblings who had left home that morning expecting to return shortly after.

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