Suspect Told Housemates He Killed His Girlfriend Before Calling Police; She Was 19

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A 19-year-old female student of Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Polytechnic (POLISAS) was found dead at a rented house in Air Putih, Kuantan. It is believed she was strangled by her boyfriend following an argument.

The victim, M Elisa Jonova, was found unconscious in a room on the ground floor of the house in the early hours of Tuesday, 6 October.

Her 19-year-old boyfriend, the suspect, called the police at 4.32am about the incident.

A nearby flower vendor said a heated argument erupted in the room at about 2am. Concerned by the noise, the victim’s housemates went to knock on the door.

According to reports, the suspect then told them he had accidentally killed his girlfriend. The housemates were reportedly terrified, and some immediately called their families in Perak and Kuala Lumpur to pick them up in the early hours of the morning.

It was revealed that the victim and three other polytechnic friends were renting two rooms in the three-storey house.

New Straits Times reported that the suspect was a former polytechnic student who had been expelled due to disciplinary issues.

A student said she became close friends with the victim at POLISAS. They were batchmates since last year and regularly have their meals together, making this sudden loss harder to bear. She described the victim as a soft-spoken and jovial person.

What the police found so far

Kuantan police found the victim with signs of pressure around the neck and she was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The body has been sent to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for a post-mortem.

The suspect has been detained and is on a seven-day remand until 12 October.

The case is being investigated for murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code. Upon conviction, it carries the death penalty or a jail term of between 30 and 40 years, and not fewer than 12 strokes of the cane.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

POLISAS issues a statement

In a statement, POLISAS expressed its condolences to the victim’s family and promised to give full cooperation.

They will continue providing the necessary support and assistance to the family.

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