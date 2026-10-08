Sri Kembangan Records Very Unhealthy Air Quality As Haze Situation Worsens

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Several areas across the country recorded unhealthy air quality readings today, with Sri Kembangan emerging as the worst-affected area, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 219, categorised as “very unhealthy”.

The readings were recorded by AQICN.org, which provides real-time air quality data.

In the north, areas recording unhealthy readings included Sungai Petani in Kedah, as well as Minden and Seberang Prai in Penang.

In Perak, Taiping, Ipoh and Manjung also recorded unhealthy air quality levels.

Several areas in Selangor were similarly affected, including Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam and Kuala Selangor. Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur also recorded readings within the unhealthy category.

In Negeri Sembilan, Port Dickson was the only area reported to have recorded an unhealthy reading.

Melaka, meanwhile, recorded unhealthy readings in three locations — Kota Melaka, Bukit Rambai and Alor Gajah.

In Pahang, the affected areas included Kuantan, Indera Mahkota, Balok, Mentakab and Rompin.

In the south, Segamat was among the areas recording the poorest air quality, with its readings fluctuating between the “very unhealthy” and “hazardous” categories.

Other affected areas in Johor included Kota Tinggi, Pasir Gudang, Pengerang and Johor Bahru.

Under the AQI classification, readings between zero and 50 indicate good air quality, while readings of 51 to 100 are considered moderate. Readings between 101 and 200 are classified as unhealthy, while 201 to 300 are categorised as very unhealthy. Any reading above 300 is considered hazardous.

Palembang Mayor Faces Backlash Over ‘Enjoying’ Air Quality Remark

Meanwhile, over in Indonesia, Palembang Mayor Ratu Dewa reportedly said he remained comfortable with the air quality in the Indonesian city, despite the area having previously recorded an AQI reading of more than 1,000 — far exceeding the level classified as hazardous.

The severe air pollution was also reported to have contributed to the death of a 41-year-old e-hailing driver, Ardiansyah, in Palembang.

However, IDN Times reported that Ratu Dewa had apologised over his remarks that he was still “enjoying” the air quality in the area.

First, I apologise to the people of Palembang if my remarks about ‘enjoying’ the situation yesterday were offensive or made the public feel that I did not care. I understand that the current situation is not easy. The haze is affecting the community, particularly the health of children and the public. So, I had absolutely no intention of saying that I was happy with or enjoying the situation. Palembang Mayor Ratu Dewa

Indonesian environmental activists have also urged the government to remain vigilant against wildfires despite a recent decline in the number of hotspots, as the country continues to battle its most intense wildfires in 11 years amid “super El Niño” conditions that have driven temperatures higher.

They warned that fires in peatland areas remain prone to flaring up due to the hot and dry weather conditions.

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