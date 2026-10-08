RM3,500 Median Wage May Still Not Be Enough For Malaysians, Says Akmal

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While Malaysia is aiming to achieve a median monthly salary of RM3,500 by 2030, Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said the figure may still not be enough to guarantee a decent standard of living for every household.

He said the target remained an important indicator of progress in the labour market and rising income levels, but stressed that a single national wage figure could not fully reflect differences in household needs and purchasing power.

To put the target into perspective, Malaysia’s current minimum wage stands at RM1,700 a month. This means that even if both husband and wife in a household earn the minimum wage, their individual salaries would still fall short of the RM3,500 median monthly wage target.

According to Akmal Nasrullah, the value of RM3,500 would depend on several factors, including where a person lives, the number of dependants, housing and transportation costs, as well as other financial commitments.

“For that reason, the Economy Ministry is also focusing on the Basic Expenses for Decent Living (PAKW) measure.

“PAKW considers the actual costs required for a household to live decently based on location and family circumstances.

“This approach gives a more detailed picture compared to assessments based solely on income,” Akmal, who is also the Johor Bahru MP, told BH.

He gave the example of RM3,500 potentially providing a comfortable living for a single person in a smaller town, while the same income could prove insufficient for a family with children living in Kuala Lumpur.

Akmal Nasrullah also explained that the median wage was a more useful indicator than the average wage when assessing income levels, particularly when there are significant disparities between ordinary workers and high-income earners.

However, he said the median wage only provides a broader picture and does not account for differences in living costs and financial commitments between households.

“Income must be weighed against expenses. If wages rise but housing, food, education, and transport costs climb faster, real household purchasing power may barely change,” he said.

Akmal Nasrullah said this was also why the Government was looking at more targeted approaches instead of relying solely on broad income classifications such as B40, M40 and T20.

He said income-based classifications could result in some households falling through the cracks, while others with fewer financial commitments could receive assistance simply because they fall within the same income bracket.

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