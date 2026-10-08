KL Restaurant Puts Up “Got Pork, Got Lard” Sign To Warn Customers

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A Threads user whose bio says he is “just here to stir the pot” has called Bar B by Merdekarya’s banner advertising pork dishes “biadab”, and the replies have largely defended the shop.

The banner reads “Got Pork, Got Lard!” It lists pork vindaloo, pork perattal, pork varuval, cilipot pork and cilipadi butter pork, available on Sundays from 6pm to 11pm.

User azhandarus shared a photo of the banner on Tuesday, 6 October.

“Advertisements for cigarettes and liquor cannot even be made openly,” he wrote in Malay.

The post carries a Shopee link, which is his own affiliate link and has no connection to the shop.

Commenters Side With Shop

The top reply, with 4,200 likes, said it’s a situation of damned if you do, damned if you don’t when informing consumers.

Another commenter said Chinese-language signs get complained about, and a sign that states plainly what is served is still called wrong.

One commenter asked why anyone would be offended. Another called the poster a “professional pot stirrer” and urged others to stop making him famous.

Several commenters praised the shop for stating clearly that it serves pork and lard.

A few commenters claimed that the post was meant to drive traffic to the poster’s affiliate link.

What The Law Says

Malaysia has no federal law that bans non-Muslim businesses from advertising pork to customers.

The Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of Halal) Order 2011 targets the opposite situation. Paragraph 4(1) makes it an offence to offer food with a representation likely to mislead people into thinking it is halal.

In 2023, Penang mufti Wan Salim Mohd Noor said non-Muslims are not prohibited from selling non-halal food to non-Muslims. He said premises should display a notice on the food’s status so Muslims are informed.

Local councils set their own rules on where pork can be sold. In 2024, the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) fined an unlicensed vendor RM300 for selling fried pork at the Setia Alam pasar malam.

MBSA said pork can only be sold in designated areas or enclosed markets.

READ MORE: Steakhouse Clarifies They’ve Been Pork-Free Since Before The Viral Video

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