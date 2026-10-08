Johor Regent Orders All 1,198 Schools Shut For Two Days As Haze API Climbs
The Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail has decreed the closure of all 1,198 schools in the state on 8 and 9 October, affecting 617,258 students, as API readings remain at unhealthy levels — a day after 335 institutions in Batu Pahat alone were shut when the district’s API hit 208.
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In Brief
- Johor's Regent has ordered all 1,198 schools to shut on 8 and 9 October due to unhealthy haze and API readings.
- Over 617,258 students will be affected, with Teaching and Learning at Home sessions ensuring education continues during the closure.
- Parents are urged to monitor children's health, keep them hydrated, limit outdoor activities, and seek medical help if needed.