TRP
Now Reading
Johor Regent Orders All 1,198 Schools Shut For Two Days As Haze API Climbs
TRP
TRP

Johor Regent Orders All 1,198 Schools Shut For Two Days As Haze API Climbs

The Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail has decreed the closure of all 1,198 schools in the state on 8 and 9 October, affecting 617,258 students, as API readings remain at unhealthy levels — a day after 335 institutions in Batu Pahat alone were shut when the district’s API hit 208.

by
October 8, 2026
For illustration purposes
In Brief
  • Johor's Regent has ordered all 1,198 schools to shut on 8 and 9 October due to unhealthy haze and API readings.
  • Over 617,258 students will be affected, with Teaching and Learning at Home sessions ensuring education continues during the closure.
  • Parents are urged to monitor children's health, keep them hydrated, limit outdoor activities, and seek medical help if needed.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

All schools in Johor have been ordered to close on 8 and 9 October due to the persistent haze and unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings.

The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, decreed the two-day closure as a precautionary measure. The school closures will affect 617,258 students across 1,198 schools that come under the administration of the Education Ministry.

During this period, Teaching and Learning at Home (PdPR) sessions will be conducted to ensure that learning continues without disruption.

Schools participating in the Year 4 Learning Matrix (MPT4) or any other assessments will have their implementation postponed and rescheduled.

Johor Education and Information Committee chairman Dr Muhammad Naqib added that employers who allow their employees flexible working arrangements to support affected parents or guardians would be greatly appreciated.

Parents and guardians are reminded to continue monitoring their children’s health, ensure they stay hydrated, and limit their outdoor activities. Parents are also advised to seek immediate medical attention for their child if they experience coughing, sore throat, or shortness of breath.

Yesterday, a total of 335 educational institutions in the Batu Pahat district were ordered to close after API reading reached 208 in the district.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookXInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2024 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd