Johor Regent Orders All 1,198 Schools Shut For Two Days As Haze API Climbs

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All schools in Johor have been ordered to close on 8 and 9 October due to the persistent haze and unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings.

The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, decreed the two-day closure as a precautionary measure. The school closures will affect 617,258 students across 1,198 schools that come under the administration of the Education Ministry.

During this period, Teaching and Learning at Home (PdPR) sessions will be conducted to ensure that learning continues without disruption.

Schools participating in the Year 4 Learning Matrix (MPT4) or any other assessments will have their implementation postponed and rescheduled.

Johor Education and Information Committee chairman Dr Muhammad Naqib added that employers who allow their employees flexible working arrangements to support affected parents or guardians would be greatly appreciated.

Parents and guardians are reminded to continue monitoring their children’s health, ensure they stay hydrated, and limit their outdoor activities. Parents are also advised to seek immediate medical attention for their child if they experience coughing, sore throat, or shortness of breath.

Yesterday, a total of 335 educational institutions in the Batu Pahat district were ordered to close after API reading reached 208 in the district.

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