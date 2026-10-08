China Stopped Exporting Fuel In October, Malaysians Pay 15 Sen More At The Pump This Week

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The prices of unsubsidised RON95 and RON97 petrol will rise by 15 sen per litre from Thursday (8 October).

The Ministry of Finance said unsubsidised RON95 will retail at RM4.67 per litre. RON97 will be RM5.15.

Unsubsidised diesel stays at RM5.27 per litre.

The new prices are effective until next Wednesday, 14 October.

Reversal From Last Week

The increase follows a drop last week.

From 1 to 7 October, unsubsidised RON95 fell 5 sen to RM4.52 per litre and RON97 fell 5 sen to RM5.00.

Unsubsidised diesel was cut by 15 sen to RM5.27.

BUDI95 recipients will continue to pay RM1.99 per litre for RON95.

The government bears the RM2.68 difference per litre, or 57% of the unsubsidised price.

BUDI Diesel recipients will continue to pay RM2.10 per litre. The subsidy is RM3.17 per litre, or 60% of the unsubsidised price.

The ministry said fuel supply in the country remains sufficient.

It urged consumers to use fuel prudently, plan journeys efficiently and reduce unnecessary travel.

China Fuel Export Suspension

The ministry said price pressure is now concentrated on refined petroleum products.

It pointed to China’s suspension of most fuel exports for October, which limits supply in the international market.

It said developments in West Asia and between Russia and Ukraine continue to pose risks to global petroleum supplies and prices.

The ministry added that the recovery of global refining capacity and refined product supplies is important to reduce price pressure in the medium term.

READ MORE: Iran Attacked 10 Vessels Near Hormuz, Malaysians Pay 35 Sen More At The Pump This Week

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