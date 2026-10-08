China Stopped Exporting Fuel In October, Malaysians Pay 15 Sen More At The Pump This Week
Unsubsidised RON95 and RON97 rose 15 sen per litre from 8 October, reversing last week’s cuts, after China suspended most fuel exports for the month – a supply decision made in Beijing that the Ministry of Finance cited as the primary driver of refined petroleum price pressure across the region.
In Brief
- Unsubsidised RON95 and RON97 petrol prices rise 15 sen per litre from 8 October, effective until 14 October.
- China's suspension of most fuel exports for October is limiting international refined petroleum supply, adding price pressure.
- BUDI95 and BUDI Diesel recipients remain protected, continuing to pay RM1.99 and RM2.10 per litre respectively.