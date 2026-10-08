Auditor-General: Finance Ministry Recovered 5% Of Loan Arrears Last Year, KTM Is Among the Borrowers

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The Finance Ministry collected only 5% of the loan arrears it was owed last year, according to the Auditor-General’s Report 2/2026.

The report was tabled in Parliament on Monday (5 October).

It said RM465 million was recovered in 2025 from the RM9.273 billion in arrears carried over from the previous year.

As at 31 December 2025, total loan arrears stood at RM8.084 billion.

RM5.024 billion of that, or 62.1%, had been outstanding for more than six years.

The arrears involve 30 borrowers and 190 loans. The amounts have been outstanding for between one and 45 years.

The report said the loans were provided for purposes including water supply projects, public housing, and loan repayments.

Restructured Up To Five Times

The report said the low collection led to loans being restructured to help borrowers repay.

Fresh arrears of RM16.15 million were still recorded after restructuring. Some loans had been restructured up to five times.

The federal government also wrote off RM578.32 million in arrears in 2025, involving 23 loans.

This comprised RM127.33 million in principal and RM450.99 million in interest and late-payment interest.

The Auditor-General recommended that the ministry strengthen monitoring and enforcement of loan repayments.

This includes taking follow-up action or issuing demand notices promptly when arrears occur.

The ministry was also advised to tighten risk assessments and review whether restructuring helps borrowers restore their cash flow and repay.

Federal Deficit Narrowed

The same report said the federal government’s deficit narrowed to 3.7% of GDP in 2025, from 4.1% in 2024.

This was better than the 3.8% target set in the 2025 Budget.

In response to the findings, the Finance Ministry said it had asked Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd to submit a comprehensive financial recovery plan.

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to table Budget 2027 in the Dewan Rakyat tomorrow (9 October) at 3.30pm.

READ MORE: Budget 2027: Reaching For The Sky While Staying Rooted On Values

READ MORE: Could Budget 2027 Become A ‘Sweetener Budget’ Ahead Of GE16?

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