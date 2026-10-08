Auditor-General: Finance Ministry Recovered 5% Of Loan Arrears Last Year, KTM Is Among the Borrowers
The Auditor-General’s Report tabled in Parliament on Monday (5 October) found that the Finance Ministry recovered RM465 million – 5% – of its RM9.273 billion loan arrears in 2025, with RM5.024 billion outstanding for more than six years, some loans restructured up to five times, and RM578 million written off entirely.
Raymond Manuel / Malay Mail
In Brief
- The Finance Ministry recovered only 5% of loan arrears in 2025, collecting RM465 million from RM9.273 billion owed.
- Over 62% of total arrears, amounting to RM5.024 billion, had been outstanding for more than six years.
- The Auditor-General recommended stronger monitoring, prompt enforcement action, and tighter risk assessments for loan restructuring decisions.