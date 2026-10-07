ShopeePay To Offer Life Insurance From RM100 After Zurich Partnership; Takaful Plan To Follow

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ShopeePay Malaysia has partnered with Zurich Life Insurance Malaysia Berhad (ZLIMB) to offer a savings and protection plan on its app.

The partnership was officiated on Wednesday (7 October) at a ceremony in Kuala Lumpur titled “Everyday Protection, Made For All”.

It is the first time ShopeePay’s digital distribution partnership has extended to ZLIMB.

ShopeePay already works with Zurich General Insurance Malaysia Berhad and Zurich General Takaful Malaysia Berhad.

What The Plan Offers

The Zurich Savings & Protection Plan is a two-year, single-premium plan. It starts from RM500.

Zurich said the entry premium will be lowered to RM100 soon.

Key features include:

Guaranteed cash back every six months

Life and disability protection, with loved ones receiving 105% of the premium paid

100% principal protection at maturity after two years

Flexible early cash-out options

Users can buy the plan on the ShopeePay app by selecting “Insurance” on the homepage, then “Endowment”.

ShopeePay Malaysia head Alain Yee said general insurance and takaful already provide safety nets. He said adding ZLIMB plans lowers the barriers to entry for more Malaysians.

Zurich Malaysia country CEO Junior Cho said Malaysia’s protection gap is about access. He said insurers need to meet Malaysians in places they already use.

Cho said the launch builds on the earlier introduction of Zurich Critical Illness insurance on the platform.

Takaful Plans Next Year

Yee said ShopeePay will expand its protection offerings with Zurich Takaful Malaysia Berhad in the coming year.

Cho said Zurich will extend the same approach to family takaful next year, giving users the option of Syariah-compliant protection.

The benefits payable under the plan are protected by PIDM up to limits.

Takaful is the Islamic alternative to conventional insurance and follows Syariah principles. Participants contribute to a shared fund, which pays out to members who suffer a covered loss.

Family takaful covers life and protection needs, similar to life insurance. In Malaysia, takaful operators are regulated by Bank Negara Malaysia.

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