Melaka To Hit The Polls 14 November

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

More than 680,000 registered voters will be eligible to cast their ballots in the upcoming Melaka state election, which has been set for Nov 14.

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed Oct 31 as nomination day, with campaigning to run for 14 days leading up to polling day.

EC chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun said early voting has been scheduled for Nov 10.

“Meanwhile, early voting has been set for Nov 10,” Ramlan was quoted as saying by Awani.

He said this at a press conference after chairing a special EC meeting at a hotel in Melaka, today.

The Melaka state election will be the 16th since the state assembly was established, following the dissolution of the 28-seat Melaka Legislative Assembly on Sept 23.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh announced the dissolution on Sept 22, following consent from Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam.

READ MORE: Dissolution On Wednesday: It’s Confirmed, Melaka Heading To The Polls

The previous state election in 2021 saw Barisan Nasional (BN) secure 21 seats, while Pakatan Harapan (PH) won five and Perikatan Nasional (PN) took two.

The number of registered voters in Melaka has since risen significantly, with 683,543 voters recorded as of April 20, 2026.

This represents an increase of 188,348 voters, or about 38%, compared with the 495,195 registered voters recorded during the 2021 state election.

READ MORE: Umno Youth Ready To Defend Melaka As Blue Stronghold, Says Akmal

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.