Malaysia’s 73-Year-Old Gambling Law Is Being Used To Prosecute Smartphone Users, Enforcement Says It Is Not Working

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A 36-year-old man was fined RM2,500 by the Kuching Magistrates’ Court for gambling online in a public place.

Mohamad Farez al Rezali was ordered to serve two months’ jail if he fails to pay. He pleaded guilty on 22 September to a charge under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

Police received information on suspected gambling activities near Pasar Tabuan Jaya, Jalan Bayor Bukit, and sent a raiding team.

They found Mohamad Farez at the five-foot way of a café at about 3.10pm on 12 September.

Officers said he was behaving suspiciously.

A check on his mobile phone found an online gambling game called “King of Pop” on the Mega888 website.

Police also found a piece of paper believed to contain a gambling ID and password.

He was arrested, and the items were sent to a gambling expert for analysis.

Another 54-year-old man was fined RM2,000 in default of two months’ imprisonment by the Kuching Magistrate’s Court on 25 September.

What Counts As A Gambling App

The expert’s report found elements of computer gambling as defined under Section 2 of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

In a separate Kuching case, investigators backed by an expert report confirmed a phone constituted a “gaming machine” under the Act.

Court reports show the apps are usually played through an ID and password supplied by an organiser.

In another 24 February case, a 42-year-old man was found using the 918Kiss app. Top-ups were bought as points at RM1 per point, which could then be multiplied through games on the platform.

The court heard the games were based on chance and needed no specific skill. A fine of RM2,500 was meted, in default of one months’ jail.

Section 7(2) provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000, jail of up to six months, or both.

A separate, heavier charge under Section 4B(a) applies where people use their phones as a gambling machine – this carries a minimum fine of RM10,000 per gambling machine and up to five years’ jail.

Former Sarawak Police Commissioner has urged for Malaysia’s gambling laws to be updated, saying the legislation dating back to 1953 is no longer adequate to tackle the growing threat of online gambling.

READ MORE: Malaysia Has A Facebook Gambling Problem

READ MORE: Malaysian ‘Gambling King’ Influencer Now Drives E-Hailing To Survive After Racking Up RM1 Million In Debt

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