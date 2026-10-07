Malaysian Co-Pilot Among 13 Arrested in Laos Meth Bust — Third Such Case Since July

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Laotian authorities seized 521kg of crystal methamphetamine from a private jet that flew in to Luang Prabang International Airport from Malaysia.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the chartered plane departed from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, to Luang Prabang without any cargo on board.

The authorities have since stated that the drugs seized on 1 October did not originate from Malaysia. Authorities suspect that the drug cargo was to be smuggled into the Philippines.

Hussein stated that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has begun a thorough investigation. NCID officers will shortly be deployed to Laos to record statements from the suspects, with the objective of gathering further intelligence on the drug syndicate and the extent of its members’ involvement within Malaysia.

How the drug bust went

According to reports, Laotian authorities received a tip-off from provincial police on 21 September that a drug trafficking syndicate was allegedly planning to smuggle narcotics across borders by air using a private aircraft.

On 1 October, the private aircraft, identified as a Learjet with flight registration N73GP, landed at Luang Prabang International Airport at about 11.30am local time.

At 1.30pm, two vehicles arrived and several airport staff loaded 23 bags from the vehicles onto trolleys to be loaded onto the aircraft.

An inspection found 23 suitcases and 500 packages of methamphetamine. 21 of the 23 suitcases contained crystal meth.

During the operation, law enforcement apprehended thirteen individuals, including the Singaporean main pilot and a Malaysian second officer. This marks the third Malaysian pilot arrested in drug-related cases since late July this year.

Those held comprised of the Singaporean pilot and Malaysian co-pilot, a foreign tourist, three company employees, and seven Luang Prabang International Airport workers. Three of the detainees were women.

READ MORE: A Malaysia Airlines Pilot Landed In Jakarta With 26kg Of Ecstasy, A RM50,000 Promise, And Cocaine In His System

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