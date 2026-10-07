Eight DNFs, No Points, And A 350km Bike Ride Through the Malaysian Jungle: Valtteri Bottas Is Having A Season
Hours after spinning out of the Bahrain Grand Prix at Sepang, Cadillac F1 driver Valtteri Bottas skipped the private jet and started cycling to Singapore – through oil palm estates, dirt tracks, and what the Malaysian public assures him is tiger and crocodile territory.
Valtteri Bottas FB / Strava
In Brief
- Valtteri Bottas cycled 350km from Sepang to Singapore for the Grand Prix, riding gravel roads and dirt tracks over three days.
- Netizens warned Bottas about cycling on back roads at night, citing dangers from wild boar, crocodiles, tigers and snakes.