Eight DNFs, No Points, And A 350km Bike Ride Through the Malaysian Jungle: Valtteri Bottas Is Having A Season

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Cadillac F1 driver Valtteri Bottas is cycling from Sepang to Singapore for this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

The 37-year-old Finn started the 350km journey on Sunday (4 October), hours after he spun out of the Bahrain Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit.

He is riding a gravel bicycle on rural roads, plantations and dirt tracks, according to The Star.

Other drivers took private jets.

Bottas posted on social media on Tuesday (6 October) that he was riding “on the gravel roads less travelled”.

Port Dickson On Day One

His Strava activity, labelled “Malaysia to Singapore Day 1”, showed 56.6km in slightly over two hours to reach the Port Dickson area, AsiaOne reported.

Threads users in Malaysia have posted their encounters with him along the way.

Bottas is expected to complete the ride in three days.

He is scheduled to arrive in time for media duties on Thursday, Malay Mail reported.

Netizens Encouraging But Worried About Bottas’s Safety

One commenter praised the ride but warned against cycling at night on back roads that pass oil palm estates.

The commenter listed wild boar, crocodiles, tigers and snakes among the animals he might meet.

Another commenter joked that Bottas wanted to visit “Kepala Bottas”.

It is a play on Kepala Batas, a town in Penang.

Bottas has yet to score a point for Cadillac this season. The Sepang race was his eighth DNF of the year.

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