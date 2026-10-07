DuitJe Gives Malaysian Creatives A Platform To Sell Their Skills

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From handmade baju kurung and baby crochet items to colouring books and grass-cutting services, Malaysians have plenty of homegrown products and skills to offer.

However, many struggle to find the right platform to market what they offer, especially when local sellers have to compete with international sellers on existing online marketplaces.

So, what if Malaysians had a homegrown online platform specifically designed to help small businesses, independent creators and service providers market their products and skills?

Enter DuitJe, a new digital marketplace aimed at giving Malaysians, particularly small-scale entrepreneurs, work-from-home mothers, young people, Orang Asli communities and creative individuals, an opportunity to market and sell their products and services.

DuitJe focuses on handicrafts, handmade products, creative goods and other locally made items, while also providing a space for individuals offering various services to turn their skills into income-generating businesses.

Among the services that can be promoted through DuitJe are clown services, online services, event services, event management and various other creative and skills-based services offered by individuals and small businesses.

According to Amirah Abu Bakar, Bolehje’s head of public relations and marketing, DuitJe was created to help more Malaysians turn their creativity, skills and products into opportunities to generate income.

DuitJe was created to help Malaysians, especially small traders, mothers working from home, young people, the Orang Asli community and those with talent and creativity. We want to provide a space for them to introduce and sell their own products and services. Besides handicrafts and handmade products, we also open opportunities for those who offer services such as clowns, online services, event services and event management to use this platform as a form of business. Bolehje Head of Public Relations and Marketing Amirah Abu Bakar

DuitJe adopts a more open and comprehensive marketplace approach by allowing sellers to showcase their products, identity, creativity and skills to customers through a single platform.

The platform is also aimed at increasing recognition for local products while creating more opportunities for small-scale entrepreneurs and creative communities to grow their businesses in the digital economy.

You can access DuitJe here: https://duitje.com/

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