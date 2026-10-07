41,000 Refugee Children In Malaysia Have No School To Go To

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Seputeh MP Teresa Kok has called on the Education Ministry to let refugee children enrol in government schools. She said this should be done with support from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and its education partners.

The proposal is part of the parliamentary committee’s Report on Refugee Management in Malaysia, which was debated in the Dewan Rakyat. Kok said she fully backed it and hoped the ministry would act.

Kok cited UNHCR figures showing that Malaysia has 214,079 registered refugees and asylum seekers, of whom 64,224, or about 31%, are children. About 65% of these children, or 41,745, have no access to formal education. She noted that the numbers cover only children registered with UNHCR, so the actual figure could be higher.

She warned that inaction could leave a generation of young people without citizenship status growing up illiterate in the country.

Calls for wider reform of refugee management

At present, refugee children cannot enrol in public schools. Without national refugee legislation, refugees in Malaysia cannot access legal employment or public education, and alternative learning centres are the only place refugee children can go to school. Kok also urged the government to review registration requirements for such learning centres, so that children keep access to education in the meantime.

Kok raised other points on refugee management as well. She sought an update on the Refugee Registration Document (DPP) and said identity verification and refugee status determination must be transparent and auditable. She also proposed that eligible refugees be considered a source of labour in sectors short of workers, such as manufacturing and plantations.

Refugees in Malaysia should be utilised as a source of labour for our economy. Teresa Kok, Seputeh MP

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