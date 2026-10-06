Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Visits Grieving Dr Mahathir At IJN After F1 Weekend

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Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah visited former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the National Heart Institute (IJN) on Sunday, 4 October.

His Majesty and his son, Prince Abdul Mateen Bolkiah, were in the country for the Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix, which took place at Sepang International Circuit (SIC) last weekend.

The 101-year-old Dr Mahathir was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) for observation on 29 September, following the passing of his 100-year-old wife, Tun Dr Hasmah Mohd Ali, who died at the hospital a day earlier.

On 1 October, Mahathir’s son, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, stated that his father should stay at IJN for now, as being at home would remind him of his late wife, and that it would take time to accept her passing after 70 years together.

The late Tun Dr Hasmah has been laid to rest at the National Cemetery, Putrajaya, with a state funeral.

Current Medical Condition of Dr Mahathir

According to statements from his family and press secretary Sufi Yusoff, Dr Mahathir is not hospitalized for a severe medical emergency or a specific illness.

Instead, his admission to the IJN is focused entirely on medical observation, rest, and fatigue management.

His current state is primarily driven by severe exhaustion and a lack of sleep, stemming from the heavy emotional toll during the final days and subsequent passing of his wife.

Navigating these intense emotional ups and downs alongside a spell of hot weather has placed a heavy physical strain on him.

To ensure his well-being, doctors and his family decided to keep him at the medical facility so he can recover in a quiet environment, away from his home, which would currently serve as a difficult reminder of his late wife.

READ MORE: As Tun Dr Mahathir Said Goodbye To Tun Dr Hasmah, Three Medics Stood Beside Him

READ MORE: Syed Saddiq Mourns Tun Dr Hasmah Hours Before His Own Wedding Press Conference

READ MORE: PMX Offers Condolences, Malaysians Flood Social Media Over Tun Dr Hasmah’s Passing

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