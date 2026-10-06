Sepang’s Bahrain GP Rubbish Problem Started Before Anyone Dropped A Bottle

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The event is over, but the rubbish remains, a pattern Malaysia keeps repeating. Shortly after the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang ended, a single photo showing litter strewn across the grassy areas went viral online.

The three-day race weekend drew over 261,000 spectators, so one can imagine the amount of trash left behind.

The viral image showed items such as plastic bottles, food packaging, and plastic mats used by spectators to sit on wet ground were all left behind on the hill.

The images drew the usual criticism from netizens and reignited the debate over Malaysians’ civic awareness and cleanliness standards. Some saw the irony: how Malaysians could spend hundreds or thousands of ringgit on premium race tickets, but failed to show basic civic responsibility. Not classy at all.

There are also concerns that such behaviour will mar Malaysia’s image as an international host for future events.

Some attributed the problem to a shortage of accessible trash collection points throughout the crowded venue. Heavy traffic congestion reportedly compounded the challenges for waste management.

Will Formula 1 return to Malaysia?

That said, much of the logistical chaos was rumoured to be partly due to the Bahraini team reportedly declining support from Sepang’s staff. Despite the setbacks, Malaysia has expressed its interest in bringing Formula 1 back permanently. Sepang last hosted the Malaysian Grand Prix in 2017.

According to Sepang’s projections, putting Malaysia back on the Formula 1 calendar would cost at least RM300 million per year.

Mokhzani Mahathir, president of the Motorsports Association of Malaysia, said the turnout at the Bahrain GP was a clear indicator of the economic case for reviving the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Hong Leong Investment Bank estimated that the race over the weekend had generated roughly RM1.3 billion in total revenue.

If Malaysia returns to the Formula 1 calendar, let’s hope we show more civic-mindedness next time.

READ MORE: F1 Fans Overseas Want Sepang Back Permanently After Bahrain GP 2026

READ MORE: Anwar Says Cabinet Will Discuss F1 Return After Sepang One-Off, But RM300 Million A Year Stands In The Way

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