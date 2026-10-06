Robert Pattinson’s ‘Primetime’ Banned In Malaysia Ahead Of Cinema Release

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Malaysians hoping to catch Robert Pattinson’s latest film Primetime will have to wait, after the psychological thriller was banned from release in the country.

Local distributor Antenna Entertainment confirmed on 6 October that the Film Censorship Board (LPF) had prohibited the film from being shown in Malaysia.

Antenna Entertainment announced the decision on Instagram, apologising to Malaysian moviegoers who had been looking forward to the film.

The movie was originally scheduled to open on 1 October before being pushed back to 8 October. It has now been cancelled altogether.

Distributor Confirms Ban

Golden Screen Cinemas also confirmed that the film’s Malaysian release had been cancelled.

However, neither the distributor nor cinema chains provided details about why the film was banned.

The LPF has also not publicly explained the specific grounds for its decision, so there has been no official confirmation about which part of the film prompted the ban.

What Is Primetime About?

Directed by Lance Oppenheim, Primetime stars Pattinson as a fictional television host inspired by Chris Hansen, best known for the To Catch a Predator series.

The film explores the darker side of television entertainment and follows the host as his pursuit of bigger stories and higher ratings takes increasingly disturbing turns.

Pattinson also serves as a producer, with the cast including Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo and Phoebe Bridgers.

The film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival on 5 September before opening in North American cinemas on 25 September.

For now, Malaysian audiences will have to wait for any further announcement from the LPF or distributor on whether the film could eventually be made available through another platform or format.

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