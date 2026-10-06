Petronas Station Near Sepang Circuit Clamps Car And Demands RM500, A Lawyer Says That Fee May Not Be Legal

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A Threads user has posted a photo of a car with a wheel clamp at a petrol station near the Sepang International Circuit (SIC).

A notice on the windscreen stated a RM500 release fee.

The post was tagged “F1 Sepang 2026”, after the F1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix at SIC from 2 to 4 October.

The user added that parking near SIC the night before had been expensive.

The photo shows notice under the wiper written in both Bahasa Malaysia and English, saying that the vehicle has been wheel-clamped and lists the release fee as RM500.

It asked the owner to settle the matter with Petronas staff at the premises.

The post does not say whether the fee was paid.

What The Law Says

In the comments, another Threads user asked whether a car can be clamped like this, and under which Act it falls.

Under the Strata Management Act 2013, standard by-laws for strata buildings allow improperly parked or unauthorised vehicles to be towed or clamped at the owner’s expense without prior notice. Fines for breaching by-laws are capped at RM200.

Advocate GK Ganesan wrote in March that signs and house rules do not give private operators a right to hold a car until a fee is paid.

He said clamping can amount to trespass to goods, and that a release fee paid under pressure may be recoverable.

The Court of Appeal separately ruled that the Kota Bharu city council’s wheel-clamping rule was unlawful, as it went beyond the Road Transport Act 1987. That case involved a local council, not a private operator.

It is not known whether the Sepang station falls under the Strata Management Act 2013, or any other laws.

In November last year, a clamping case at another petrol station went viral.

The video showed workers fitting a wheel lock on a car, alongside claims that cars parked over 10 minutes would be clamped. The company responded on Threads that it does not clamp customers who go to pray or use the toilet, only those who park for extended periods of time to go elsewhere.

READ MORE: DBKL Refutes Double Standards Claim In Bangsar Wheel Clamping Operation

READ MORE: [Watch] Kajang Hospital Security Guard Allegedly Demands RM50 Per Parking Spot, Threatens To Clamp Vehicles

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