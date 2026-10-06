KFC’s Latest Offering Is Just Glove At First Sight

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A Threads user said yesterday they were surprised to find a red sachet in their KFC order.

They said in the post that they had not eaten KFC in a long time, and made an order through Grab to satisfy their cravings.

They wrote that they were stunned for a moment when they saw the sachet, and it turned out to be plastic gloves.

The red sachet carries KFC branding and the words “Glove pun best”.

They asked whether orders now come with surprises like this with a laughing emoji.

Gloves Part Of New Cheezy Menu

The gloves appear to tie in with KFC Malaysia’s new Cheezy menu, which is available nationwide for a limited time.

KFC Malaysia has been promoting the range with the hashtag #KFCCheezyBanjir.

A recent Instagram post by content creator tash_yong, tagged with KFC Malaysia, described the range as “banjir” with cheese.

The Cheesy Lava Zinger Burger is crispy fried chicken topped with cheesy lava sauce. According to KFC Malaysia’s website, it costs RM18.49 a la carte and RM21.99 as a combo.

The Dunked Cheesy Crunch comes with fried chicken, coleslaw, whipped potato and cheese sauce. The 2-piece combo is RM25.49 and the 3-piece combo is RM28.99, based on the website.

The range also includes the Cheezy Shaker Fries.

Cheese sauce and fried chicken are messy to eat, so a pair of gloves comes in handy.

Cheese sauce and fried chicken are messy to eat, so a pair of gloves comes in handy.

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