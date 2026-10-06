Immigration Eyes Repatriation Of Over 5,000 Myanmar Nationals, PMX Says No Rohingya Sent Back Yet

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Malaysia is looking to repatriate more than the 5,000 Myanmar nationals initially agreed upon, with the Immigration Department saying the exercise will continue as an ongoing operation rather than being limited to a fixed quota.

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said Malaysia was still awaiting feedback from the Foreign Ministry on discussions with the Myanmar government before the next repatriation date could be finalised.

He said the Immigration Department would handle the operational aspects once a date was set, including identifying those to be repatriated.

“The Myanmar government previously agreed to take 5,000 people. We have already sent 1,476, so the balance is still more than 3,000,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya today.

READ MORE: Malaysia Says Myanmar Will Take Back 5,000 Rohingya, A Penang NGO Has One Question: Then What?

Zakaria said negotiations between the Foreign Ministry and the Myanmar government would continue to facilitate the next phase of the repatriation exercise.

He stressed, however, that the operation would not stop once the initial 5,000 had been repatriated.

“After the 5,000, we will continue with the repatriation. This is an ongoing operation, not just limited to 5,000. We have not set a quota. If possible, we want everyone to return,” he said.

The first phase of the voluntary repatriation programme saw 1,476 Myanmar nationals sent home on Sept 29. A further 3,524 have been approved for the second phase, with Malaysia awaiting notification from Myanmar on the date of repatriation.

READ MORE: Malaysia Says Myanmar Will Take Back 5,000 Rohingya, A Penang NGO Has One Question: Then What?

DPP To Help Establish Actual Refugee Numbers

On the number of refugees currently in Malaysia, Zakaria said the figure was difficult to determine conclusively as there was no single definitive database.

He said the Immigration Department currently relied on figures provided by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), with the publicly cited figure exceeding 200,000.

“The number of refugees is very subjective. We do not have one concrete set of data.

“Currently, we rely on data from UNHCR. The figure we provide to the public is based on the figures we receive from UNHCR.

“So far, the number is more than 200,000. I cannot provide another estimate,” he said.

Zakaria said this was one of the reasons the government was implementing the Refugee Registration Document (DPP) programme, which he said was intended to establish the actual number of refugees in the country.

Based on UNHCR-issued cards, he said roughly half of the registered refugees were from Myanmar.

No Rohingyas Sent Back To Myanmar Yet

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told Parliament today that no Rohingya individuals had so far been repatriated to Myanmar, reported Awani.

“Based on the records we have traced so far, no Rohingya individuals have been repatriated, but this is still under discussion.

“I believe Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan and I, when we meet President Min Aung Hlaing in the next few days, will also raise this issue so that it can be addressed as appropriately as possible,” Anwar said in response to a question from Suhaizan Kaiat (PH-Pulai) during Minister’s Question Time.

Anwar also clarified that the repatriation of Myanmar nationals was not limited to the Rohingya community.

“So far, under our agreement, we have stated that Myanmar nationals will be repatriated, whether they are Rakhine, Karen, Shan or Rohingya.

“An important point is that we guarantee they will only be repatriated with their consent. This guarantees their safety and protects their human rights,” he said.

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