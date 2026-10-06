F1 Fans Overseas Want Sepang Back Permanently After Bahrain GP 2026

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As we all already know, Malaysians had missed Formula One (F1) races at th Sepang International Circuit (SIC) since the Malaysia Grand Prix was held nine years ago in 2017.

The recent Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix brought F1 back to Sepang with all the excitement and chaos only SIC could bring.

Fans from overseas have also expressed hope that the iconic Malaysian track will become a permanent, annual fixture of the premium motorsport event.

“Sepang please come back again, we love you”

F1 content creator @averagef1consumer, otherwise known as Graham, recently posted a video on Instagram to recap the race at SIC.

In his video, Graham covers everything that happened from the race being delayed for 45 minutes due to torrential rain to the F1 cars breaking down mid-race.

READ MORE: F1’s Malaysia Farce: The Rain Broke The Software, But A 20-Minute Delay Fixed It

“The Malaysian Grand Prix was a great example of what happens when you bring F1 to actual race tracks instead of behind an Amazon warehouse in Madrid,” he said.

And yes, we realised he said Malaysian Grand Prix instead of Bahrain Grand Prix — a mistake we appreciate as Malaysians.

The rest of his recap described the chaos that ensued when the race resumed after the track had dried up while the cars’ software were being updated.

The challenges that the F1 drivers and teams had to face at the SIC is what makes the track one of the most interesting and exciting ones, according to many.

The comments section lit up with support for an SIC comeback

Over in Graham’s comments section, it was evident that people overseas who watched the Bahrain Grand Prix wanted SIC to be a permanent track on the F1 calendar every year.

Many said it’s “Easily their favourite track” and “This track needs to be back ASAP”.

Even those who woke up on the other side of the globe to watch the race said it did not disappoint.

Naturally, Malaysians also hopped in the comments to express their pride as Malaysian citizens and for the Sepang race track.

And there you have it. The people have spoken, and F1 at Sepang will always be a welcome event by local fans and those who love the premier motorsport event from overseas.

Malaysia stopped hosting the Malaysian Grand Prix after 2017 due to several key factors, with the main one being high hosting costs, followed by dwindling attendance during its earlier years here.

However, the popularity of F1 has changed over the years, and many more people in Malaysia are increasingly enthusiastic about the sport.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim did mention a cabinet discussion about F1’s return to Malaysia, but cost is still the main hurdle here as SIC Chief Executive Officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif estimates the price of hosting at RM300 million.

For now, there is no F1 race scheduled at SIC next year but with all the support that came after the Bahrain Grand Prix, who knows?

READ MORE: Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain GP In Malaysia Is Over, Here’s Everything That Happened

READ MORE: Anwar Says Cabinet Will Discuss F1 Return After Sepang One-Off, But RM300 Million A Year Stands In The Way

READ MORE: Malaysians Test Their Fortitude As Queues To Get Into Sepang Begin

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