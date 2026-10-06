Eyes On Zahid – Will He Pick PH Or PAS?

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With negotiations between Barisan Nasional (BN) — comprising Umno, MCA, MIC, PBRS and MyPPP — and various political blocs entering their final stages ahead of the announcement of key dates for the 2026 Melaka state election, attention is increasingly turning to where BN goes from here.

Will the coalition continue working with Perikatan Nasional (PN) and build on its so-called “blue wave”, or could BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) once again find common ground to strengthen the Madani Government ahead of the 16th General Election?

The spotlight is now firmly on BN chairman and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who holds significant influence over the coalition’s political direction.

BN, which dominated Malaysian politics for more than six decades, suffered its historic defeat in the 14th General Election in 2018, when PH ended its long reign at the federal level.

READ MORE: Umno Youth Ready To Defend Melaka As Blue Stronghold, Says Akmal

Never Was An Anwar Student

At his winding-up speech during the 2026 Umno General Assembly (PAU) last month, Zahid, whose relationship with Prime Minister and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reportedly experienced tensions, stressed that he was never Anwar’s political disciple.

The remark carries particular weight given their political history. Zahid was once regarded as a strong supporter of Anwar when both were young Umno leaders. Their political paths diverged after Anwar was sacked from the party in 1998, shortly after being removed from the Cabinet.

During PAU 2026, Zahid also appeared to take a swipe at Anwar over the country’s taxation system, echoing the trending phrase, “Guru, hentikan guru!”

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Open To PH, But PAS Talks Also Underway

A month after PAU 2026, Zahid appears to have maintained a more conciliatory tone when asked about the possibility of BN working with PH in the Melaka polls.

“Yes, we are very open,” he was quoted as saying by Awani when asked whether there was still room for BN to cooperate with PH in the Melaka election.

Zahid subsequently confirmed that BN had held discussions with both PH and PAS over possible cooperation for the state election, describing the discussions as being at an advanced stage. He rated the progress of the talks at 9.5 out of 10.

However, he stopped short of confirming which bloc would ultimately become BN’s electoral partner, saying the final decision would be made after the Election Commission’s Oct 7 meeting.

PAS emerged as the main possibility, as indicated by the previous Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections.

What makes it more plausible is Zahid’s willingness to allow PAS to contest the election using its symbolic “dacing” logo.

“We have no problem if they want to use the logo they will put forward, that is a matter for their party,” he said.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang has since indicated that the party is prepared to use its own “moon” logo for the Melaka election.

The issue arose after the Registrar of Societies (RoS) issued a suspension order on all PN activities effective Sept 23.

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BN Partner Announcement Expected After EC Decision

Zahid is expected to announce the coalition’s running partner soon, with the Election Commission (EC) set to announce the key dates for the Melaka state election tomorrow following its meeting.

Zahid had previously said BN would only announce its preferred electoral partner after the EC had made its decision.

“We will wait for the Election Commission’s announcement on Oct 7. After that, there will be an announcement on which coalition we should prioritise working with or reach an understanding with to contest the Melaka election,” he was quoted as saying by the NST.

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