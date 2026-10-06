Bersatu Not In Existential Crisis, Says Afif

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Bersatu recognises that it needs an electoral partner to remain competitive in facing the upcoming elections, with its Supreme Council member Dr Afif Bahardin acknowledging that contesting on its own would make the party’s path to victory considerably more difficult.

Afif, who is also the Taman Medan assemblyman, said the party’s position was clear — Bersatu needed to form an alliance, although discussions were still ongoing over which political force would be the most suitable partner.

“We have to find the right partner either to go into election because if we go ourselves, then most likely it will be a very difficult path. But if we say we combine, you never know,” he told TRP when contacted.

Bersatu, while remaining a member of Perikatan Nasional (PN), appears to have been sidelined following its fallout with PAS.

Afif, however, was non-committal on which party Bersatu would form an electoral pact with, saying anything was possible in politics, while stopping short of dismissing reports that the party and PKR have been in discussions.

He said there was no reason to question Bersatu’s continued existence despite declining support in recent elections and internal divisions that had prompted observers to question the party’s future.

“We remain a Malay party that has not been tainted by corruption issues. Just look at the records of the other parties.

“Leaders come and go, and that is normal. What matters is that the party’s principles and struggle remain intact, particularly its commitment to tackling major issues such as corruption,” he stressed.

No Longer Going Solo

Afif said Bersatu had already recognised that it could not afford to repeat the strategy of contesting on its own, pointing to its performance in recent state elections as a lesson.

He cited his former party PKR’s history as an example of why a party should not be judged solely by a poor electoral performance at a particular point in time.

According to Afif, PKR had also gone through a period when it appeared to be close to being wiped out, but managed to rebound strongly within a relatively short period between 2004 and 2008.

“In 2004 PKR was almost wiped out, winning only in Permatang Pauh with just hundreds of majority. But you see how the party played a major role in helping (then Pakatan Rakyat) to form the government in multiple states including Selangor in 2008,” he said, adding that PKR eventually played a major role in the formation of governments after the 2018 general election.

He insisted that the same could happen to Bersatu, urging against dismissing the party based solely on its performance in a single election cycle.

Afif said the party’s current ideological and organisational foundations remained intact despite the departure of several leaders, arguing that political leaders could come and go without necessarily determining the survival of a party.

He said Bersatu therefore needed to prepare not only its political machinery but also explain to voters why any future alliance was being formed.

“The work must start from now. Election is probably what, a few months, one year down the road.”

Afif said the party would ultimately have to decide which political partner could offer the strongest electoral arrangement while remaining acceptable to its supporters.

Recent Struggle

In the Johor state election, Bersatu, contesting under the Perikatan Nasional banner, suffered a major setback, failing to win any of the seats it contested.

BN swept 48 seats, while PH secured the remaining eight.

READ MORE: Fresh Off Johor Triumph, BN Signals Different Strategy For Negeri Sembilan Polls

The situation was similarly challenging for Bersatu in the Negeri Sembilan election, where the party contested 24 of the 36 seats under its own logo but failed to win a single seat. Twenty-three of its 24 candidates also lost their deposits, with only its Jeram Padang candidate retaining his deposit. Bersatu also lost Labu, the sole seat it had previously held in the state.

Overall, BN won 18 seats, PH 11 and PN seven, with Bersatu recording 3.94% of the overall popular vote.

READ MORE: [Unofficial] BN-PN Reclaims Negeri Sembilan With Commanding 25-Seat Victory

READ MORE: [Unofficial] Anthony Loke Lost By 491 Votes, His Party Won 9 Out Of 11, PKR And Amanah Won 2 Out Of 25

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