98 Held After Alleged Scam Syndicate Found Operating From Closed Pahang Resort

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Foreign nationals were allegedly living comfortably at a resort that had ceased operations in Sungai Lembing, Kuantan, while running scam activities around the clock, before they were detained in an Immigration Department operation.

Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said the operation was conducted on Oct 5 at a premises along Jalan Sungai Arang, Sungai Lembing, following a month-long intelligence-gathering exercise.

He said the operation, which began at 12.50pm, involved officers and personnel from the Immigration Department’s Intelligence and Special Operations Division at its Putrajaya headquarters, with assistance from officers from the Pahang, Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan Immigration offices.

“Based on intelligence gathered for one month, the operation team was deployed to the resort and successfully detained 95 foreign nationals believed to be members of a syndicate,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya today.

Datuk Zakaria Shaaban (centre) showing the seized assets. Ikhwan Zulkaflee/TRP

According to Zakaria, the syndicate running the illegal call centre is believed to have been operating in Pahang for the past three months.

Those detained comprised 88 China nationals of which four were women, a Myanmar man and woman, an Indonesian woman, a Hong Kong woman, a Vietnamese woman, a Cambodian woman and a Russian woman.

Zakaria said the syndicate was believed to have targeted victims from their own countries despite operating from Malaysia.

“We believe any syndicate would operate to carry out scam activities against their own nationals, but they are based outside the country.

“If they are China nationals, we believe they are carrying out scam activities against China nationals in China. Based on our experience, that is the modus operandi of syndicates like this,” he said.

Three Malaysians were also detained — a man believed to be the resort owner, and two others, including a woman, believed to be working at the premises.

Zakaria said all 98 individuals detained were aged between 20 and 75.

Syndicate Allegedly Operated 24 Hours A Day

He said some of them attempted to hide or flee during the inspection but were detected and detained by the enforcement team.

The operation also saw the seizure of 49 China passports, as well as passports from Myanmar, Cambodia, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Russia, along with an Indonesian Emergency Travel Document (SPLP).

Among the other items seized were 100 mobile phones, 120 desktop computers, a closed-circuit television camera, nine packets of unused SIM cards and RM5,000 in cash. The authorities also seized 11 sets of Starlink equipment believed to have been used to provide internet connectivity for the alleged operation.

Zakaria said the syndicate had allegedly used the closed resort to conceal its activities from the authorities and was believed to move from one country to another.

He said the group had been operating for about three months, with members allegedly working in shifts to keep the operation running 24 hours a day.

98 Face Immigration Offences

Zakaria said 44 China nationals, two from Myanmar, and one each from Hong Kong and Indonesia were detained for allegedly committing offences under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Meanwhile, another 44 from China,, as well as a Russian woman, were detained for alleged offences under Section 15(1)(c) of the same Act.

A Chinese man and a Cambodian woman were detained for alleged offences under Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963.

The three Malaysian nationals were detained for alleged offences under Section 56(1)(d) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

All those detained were taken to the Putrajaya Immigration Office for further action.

Zakaria said the Immigration Department would continue carrying out firm and continuous enforcement operations to curb activities that violated Malaysian laws.

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