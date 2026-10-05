Touch ‘n Go Is Giving Away Gold At Suria KLCC, And RM300,000 To Heart Patients Who Can’t Afford Surgery

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Touch ‘n Go and TNG Digital unveiled the Golden Parking Rewards campaign on Saturday (3rd October) at the Touch ‘n Go Connected Mobility Pavilion during MyARTTE 2026 at MITEC, Kuala Lumpur.

Selected participants who activate Licence Plate Recognition (LPR) Parking on TNG eWallet and complete qualifying transactions at Suria KLCC Car Park during the campaign period will each get a Touch ‘n Go Limited-Edition 30th Anniversary Gold Wafer.

Each wafer contains 0.5g of 999.9 gold.

First-time LPR Parking users will also get RM2 cashback when they park at the car park during the campaign period, while redemptions last.

The campaign start date, participation mechanics and terms and conditions have yet to be announced.

Touch ‘n Go said they will be shared through its official channels.

Suria KLCC Joins LPR Network

The campaign marks Suria KLCC Car Park’s addition to Touch ‘n Go Group’s LPR Parking network.

The system recognises a registered vehicle’s number plate at entry and exit. Parking fees are then deducted automatically from the user’s TNG eWallet balance.

Users need to have enough balance to cover the fees.

Touch ‘n Go Group now has more than 200 live LPR Parking locations across Malaysia. They include shopping malls, commercial buildings, hospitals and hotels.

TNG eWallet has more than 27 million users. Motorists can register their vehicles and use LPR Parking through the app without downloading a separate parking app.

Touch ‘n Go CEO Praba Sangarajoo said the addition brings automatic parking payments to a destination that is part of everyday life for many Malaysians.

“Whether visiting for work, shopping or time with family, motorists now have an additional payment option that makes arrival and departure more convenient,” he said.

TNG Digital CEO Alan Ni said parking is one of the small moments that matter to users.

“With LPR Parking at Suria KLCC Car Park, motorists drive in, park and drive out, with fees paid automatically from their TNG eWallet,” he said.

RM300,000 For Heart Patients

At the same pavilion on Friday (2 October), Touch ‘n Go announced Sentuhan Sehati, a three-year partnership with IJN Foundation.

The company is committing RM300,000 to help underprivileged heart patients meet treatment costs and everyday expenses linked to receiving care.

That works out to RM100,000 a year, going to IJN Foundation’s Patient Assistance Programme.

The programme provides financial assistance to underprivileged heart patients receiving treatment at Institut Jantung Negara (IJN), as well as their caregivers.

The funding may cover surgery and treatment costs, essential medical devices, travel allowances, daily living expenses, accommodation and meals.

Touch ‘n Go has supported IJN Foundation’s fundraising efforts since 2024.

Praba said patients seeking critical heart treatment can face significant financial and practical challenges for the entire family.

“Our commitment of RM100,000 annually over three years reflects our intention to provide meaningful and sustained support to patients and the family members caring for them,” he said.

IJN Foundation Board of Trustees member Dato’ Zainal Abidin Putih said every patient’s circumstances are different.

“Sustained support allows us to continue helping underprivileged patients and their families manage the costs associated with receiving essential heart care,” he said.

According to IJN Foundation, the Patient Assistance Programme assisted almost 3,000 underprivileged heart patients between 2023 and 2025.

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