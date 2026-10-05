KL Beats Hong Kong And Shenzhen In Global Cities Index, And The AI Boom Is Why
Oxford Economics has linked the rise of Asian cities to the global AI boom, and Kuala Lumpur is at the centre of it. KL climbed 14 places to 65th in the 2026 Global Cities Index, overtaking Hong Kong and Shenzhen, and was named a “city to watch” for the Asia-Pacific region.
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In Brief
- Kuala Lumpur climbed 14 places to 65th in Oxford Economics' 2026 Global Cities Index, ranking above Hong Kong and Shenzhen.
- Oxford Economics described KL as Malaysia's leading digital hub, naming it a "city to watch" for the Asia-Pacific region.
- KL scored 75.4 overall, with Human Capital and Governance being its strongest categories, both scoring 76.5 out of 100.