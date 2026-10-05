KL Beats Hong Kong And Shenzhen In Global Cities Index, And The AI Boom Is Why

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Kuala Lumpur moved up 14 places, from 79th to 65th, in the 2026 Global Cities Index released by Oxford Economics on 15 September.

The index ranks 1,000 cities worldwide.

Oxford Economics said KL is closing in on a top 50 spot and described it as Malaysia’s leading digital hub.

The firm linked the rise of Asian cities to the global AI boom, with KL and Shenzhen at the centre.

It also named KL among its “cities to watch” for the Asia-Pacific, together with Bangalore, Ho Chi Minh City, Shenzhen and Tashkent.

Factors Taken Into Account For Ranking

Each city’s overall score draws on 27 indicators across five categories.

Economics looks at Gross Domestic Product (GDP) size and growth, GDP per person, employment growth, economic stability and economic diversity.

Human Capital covers educational attainment, universities, corporate headquarters, population growth, age profile and the foreign-born population.

Quality of Life covers life expectancy, income per person, income equality, housing expenditure, recreation and cultural sites, and internet speed.

Environment covers air quality, emissions intensity, natural disasters, and temperature and rainfall anomalies.

Governance covers institutions, political stability, business environment and civil liberties.

Oxford Economics scores each category out of 100.

KL’s overall score was 75.4.

Human Capital and Governance were its highest, at 76.5 each.

Environment scored 71.1 and Quality of Life scored 68.8.

How Other Cities Around The World Fared

New York, London and Paris hold the top three spots.

Tokyo, at ninth, is the only Asian city in the top 10.

Singapore placed 29th, second in Asia behind Tokyo. Seoul ranked 38th, and Taipei rose 12 places to 48th.

Oxford Economics said US cities stand out for economic strength and human capital, while European cities do better on quality of life, the environment and governance.

The firm expects Asian cities to play a bigger role as rising productivity and GDP lift living standards.

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