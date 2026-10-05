Kidnapped Hamster Returned To Johor Pet Shop, Father Who Took It Apologised

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Pets are messy and expensive, and the vet bills and food haven’t even been counted yet. Understandably, some parents hesitate to get a family pet, even when their children beg daily.

But one local man took a very different route, and it has landed him in the middle of a public debate.

In the viral video, a man was seen hovering around the hamster cages in HyperPets Centre, NSK Pasir Gudang, allegedly with his wife and two children.

The footage showed the man reaching into the cage to catch a hamster. It appeared that the group looked around several times, possibly to avoid being seen, seemingly unaware of the CCTV camera facing them. The man then put the hamster in his bag, and everyone seen in the footage left the shop quickly.

Many people criticised the man for being a bad role model to his children. They alleged he was teaching his children that it was okay to steal and to take whatever they want.

This incident also brought up the cost of hamsters and how affordable they are. Depending on the hamster breed, a hamster can cost between RM10 and RM100 in pet stores. For those who badly want to keep hamsters but can’t afford them, a netizen claimed that there are pet groups online giving free hamster giveaways.

Pet Store Sends Him the Footage, He Apologised Within Minutes

After sharing the CCTV footage on Facebook, HyperPets Centre gave the family seven days to return the hamster, saying it was giving them the chance to settle the matter responsibly and would consider the issue resolved if the hamster was returned within the deadline.

It did not take that long, but it didn’t go as expected either.

In another Facebook post, store owner Muhammad Nur Aiman shared CCTV footage showing a man returning the hamster to its cage without alerting any staff.

The store owner messaged the man again, saying the way he behaved was rude and warned him that he would proceed with a police report.

The man quickly apologised and asked to meet Muhammad Nur Aiman in person to settle the matter.

The man wrote: “Ok, I apologise, let’s meet and talk. I’m wrong because I can’t say anything anymore. Regretting it is useless now. Let’s meet near the lake, okay.”

Despite the fumbled return, the store shared an adorable video of the true victim in this whole incident.

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