He Fell, Fought Off The Dogs, Then Ran Into The Sea: Kelantan Boy, 8, Survives Stray Dog Attack

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An eight-year-old boy was seriously injured in an attack by a pack of stray dogs at Pantai Kuala Kemasin, Bachok, on Thursday (1 Oct).

Azuar Firdaus Zuraiman was treated at Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II (HRPZII) in Kota Bharu, where he underwent five hours of surgery to clean and suture the wounds inflicted by the dogs, including deep punctures to his head and neck. He has also been given a rabies vaccination.

Azuar’s mother, Rosnani Mat Salleh, 46, said her son has shown positive progress after remaining withdrawn and frightened for two days.

Norazan Mat Nor, the deputy director of the Kelantan Education Department’s Student Development Sector, paid Azuar and his mother a visit and confirmed the department is monitoring the case.

Local councils in Kelantan have captured 36 stray dogs this year after public complaints, including in Kemasin, where Azuar was attacked, said state Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah.

What happened?

Azuar was playing at the beach with several relatives at about 9am when a group of stray dogs appeared and chased them.

While running, Azuar fell and the dogs attacked and bit him. His father, Zuraiman Mahmood, 47, said his son managed to kick the animals before running towards the water. A passerby came to Azuar’s aid and rescued him.

Azuar was left with bite wounds on his head, neck, and hand and scratches across his back, according to Malay Mail.

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