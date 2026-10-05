He Fell, Fought Off The Dogs, Then Ran Into The Sea: Kelantan Boy, 8, Survives Stray Dog Attack
Azuar Firdaus fell while running from a pack of stray dogs at Pantai Kuala Kemasin. He kicked the animals away, ran into the sea, and a passerby pulled him to safety. He is now recovering after five hours of surgery at a hospital in Kota Bharu.
In Brief
- Eight-year-old Azuar survived a stray dog attack at Bachok beach, suffering serious bite wounds to his head, neck, and hand.
- Azuar underwent five hours of surgery at HRPZII and received a rabies vaccination, showing positive progress in his recovery.