Anwar Says Cabinet Will Discuss F1 Return After Sepang One-Off, But RM300 Million A Year Stands In The Way

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Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says the government has started discussions on bringing Formula One (F1) racing back to Malaysia.

Cost is among the most important factors to be weighed.

He said on Sunday (4 October) that the matter is still at an early stage.

Anwar spoke after the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC). It was the first F1 race at the circuit since 2017.

RM300 Million A Year

SIC chief executive Azhan Shafriman Hanif has said Malaysia would need at least RM300 million a year to secure a regular place on the F1 calendar.

A return would also depend on a slot becoming available.

Anwar said any permanent return would depend on whether the government can justify the expenditure.

Anwar told Bernama and RTM that the talks are with F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali, who he said has opened the door for discussion.

In a Facebook post, he said bringing back the Malaysian Grand Prix will take time. The F1 calendar is packed, and existing host countries have contractual commitments.

He said the Cabinet will discuss the matter, including the country’s capability to host the race and how a return would benefit the economy and the people.

Asked about the prospect by Sky Sports commentator Martin Brundle on the grid, Anwar said he is looking forward to it and that Malaysia is discussing it.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has said the possibility of Malaysia returning remains open, but any move would need proper planning.

Why Malaysia Left

Malaysia hosted the Malaysian Grand Prix at SIC every year from 1999 to 2017. The race was dropped from the calendar because of rising hosting costs and licensing fees.

This year’s race was a one-off.

The Bahrain Grand Prix was cancelled earlier in the season because of the conflict in the Middle East, and it was moved to Sepang.

Cost is the reason Malaysia left the F1 calendar in 2017. It is also the first question on the table now that talks have started again.

Anwar thanked Bahrain on Monday (5 October) for entrusting Malaysia and SIC with the race, saying it strengthened ties between the two countries.

READ MORE: Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain GP In Malaysia Is Over, Here’s Everything That Happened

READ MORE: F1’s Malaysia Farce: The Rain Broke The Software, But A 20-Minute Delay Fixed It

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