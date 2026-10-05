Anoushka Shankar’s Concert Was Cancelled By Organiser, But She Still Performed

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An international sitar player who was scheduled to perform in the Plenary Hall at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) on 4 October, until the event’s promoter decided to cancel the show due to unforeseen circumstances.

Anoushka Hemangini Shankar made the cancellation announcement on Instagram, expressing her sadness and frustration that her show was pulled at the last minute even when she had already arrived in Malaysia.

She named the event’s promoter as Shiraz Projects, and informed all ticket holders that they will receive full refunds.

“I feel terrible for the disappointment and inconvenience this causes our audience, especially those of you made travel arrangements from further afield.

“Please know how much your support means to me, and how deeply sorry I am that we won’t be able to be together as planned tomorrow night,” she said in the Instagram post.

She organised an impromptu performance for fans

Despite her main show being cancelled, Anoushka found a way to not disappoint her fans and still performed for those who bought tickets.

Through a Facebook post, she informed the public that she and her team were organising a special fan pop up event at the Temple of Fine Arts in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur.

Although seats were limited and was on a first-come, first-serve basis for those who had bought tickets to her show, many actually turned up to watch her perform.

She also emphasised that the special pop up show had no connections whatsoever with the promoter of the original show at KLCC, and that those who had bought tickets were still eligible for a refund.

Anoushka then thanked the Temple of Fine Arts for accommodating her show on such short notice.

Anoushka is a British-American sitar player, musician, actress, and occassional writer. She performs across several genres and styles including classical, contemporary, acoustic, and electronic.

She’s also the recipient of 14 Grammy Awards nominations, including one for Best Contemporary World Music in 2005.

Her talent earned some pretty big collaborations too, with renowned musicians such as jazz legend Herbie Hancock on his album The Imagine Project, alongside artists like Pink, India Arie, Jeff Beck, John Legend, Chaka Khan, The Chieftains, Wayne Shorter, and Dave Matthews.

Daughter of legendary sitar player Ravi Shankar

Shankar performing at Woodstock 1969. Pic: Markgoff2972 / Wikimedia

Anoushka is the daughter of Pandit Ravi Shankar, a prominent sitar virtuoso and figure in Hindustani classical music in the late 20th century.

Shankar was born on 7 April 1920 in Benares, which is now known as Varanasi.

At a young age, he had an affinity for performing, specifically as a dancer. However, he eventually left dancing to pursue a career in music, studying the sitar for seven years under a notable music teacher at the time, Allaudin Khan.

As his talent developed, Ravi began performing internationally from 1956 to 1969.

Pic: Ravi Shankar concert flier in 1967. Pic: World Pacific Records / Wikimedia Commons

He toured Europe, the United States, Australia, and even became the first Indian to compose music for non-Indian films.

Ravi’s international journey even landed him a friendship and collaboration with George Harrison, lead guitarist of The Beatles.

His contributions to the sitar and Hindustani classical as well as contemporary music is widely recognised by many.

Norah Jones is her half-sister

Norah Jones’ 2002 album “Come Away With Me”. Pic: Spotify

Anoushka shares the same father as American singer-songwriter Norah Jones, who is best known for easy-listening tracks such as “Don’t Know Why” and “Come Away With Me”.

The half-sisters grew up as only children.

Norah Jones was born in New York and grew up with her mother in Grapevine, Texas. For much of her childhood, she was estranged from her father.

Meanwhile, Anoushka was born in London and split her childhood between London and Delhi, India, before moving to California as a teenager. Unlike Jones, she grew up closely under her father’s musical mentorship.

Because of this separation, they did not meet until they were teenagers (Anoushka was 16 and Norah was 18). Once they connected as young adults, they formed a close sisterly bond and eventually began collaborating musically.

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