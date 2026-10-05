A Woman Was Reunited With Her Cat That Went Missing In 2024

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Losing a beloved pet can be very devastating to someone. Some say it’s like losing a child.

Threads user Atika Mokhtar once shared a missing cat poster on 25 May, 2024.

Her cat, Loki, is a gray British short hair that went missing from her home in the Antara Gapi township of Serendah, Selangor.

On Sunday (4 October), she posted an update on Threads that Loki, also called Oti, had been found by a stranger.

“I dreamed that I found Oti at an RNR, and suddenly someone posted about finding Oti at my old house. I hope it’s really him and I can’t wait to see him,” said Atika.

Loki goes home

She later posted another update about her older sister going to the person who found Loki to check whether it really is the feline they lost two years ago.

Eventually, the cat was brought home and Atika finally got to meet the cat she believes is her long lost fur baby.

“He’s back home and drinking his favourite milk and eating wet food. It really is my Loki. His affectionate behaviour is the same, behaves when he’s given a bath, and likes to bite. Thank you Samirah, if you didn’t update me I would have never found him,” Atika said in a Threads post.

Skinny, trimmed whiskers, and filthy

Through several more posts on Threads, Atika shared updates on Loki’s condition over the next day.

She found that Loki had lost a lot of weight and had some fleas on his body. She mentioned that the water from washing him was dark with filth and his whiskers were short as though they had been trimmed or cut.

Beyond that, it seems that Loki had no injuries and was not sick, and is well on the way to a normal life at home with his owners again.

As for how Loki went for missing in the first place, that was never explained.

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