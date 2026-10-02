[WATCH] Nasi Kandar Splurge Turns Into Nightmare After Diner Allegedly Finds Cockroach Inside Squid

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For many nasi kandar lovers, ordering squid as a side dish is considered a splurge, as the seafood is usually much more expensive than other dishes.

Some fans even joke that squid only makes it onto their plates when payday arrives, making it a special treat after sticking to more affordable choices.

However, what was supposed to be an indulgent nasi kandar meal turned into a nightmare for one family after they allegedly discovered a cockroach inside the squid they had purchased.

The discovery reportedly left the entire family losing their appetite, with the unexpected finding raising questions about how the insect could have ended up inside the seafood.

The incident was shared by Threads user @ilynurhidayati, who posted about the nasty experience.

“Nasi kandar came with a cockroach package inside the squid. It was so disgusting that we completely lost our appetite,” she wrote.

The woman did not reveal the name of the restaurant where the food was purchased, only saying that it was located in Penang.

After several users pressed her for more information, she merely gave a cryptic hint.

However, she did not disclose the full name of the establishment.

She also said that she had lodged a report with the relevant authorities regarding the incident.

The post has since drawn reactions from other social media users, with some expressing disgust while others questioned how a cockroach could have ended up inside the squid.

As the restaurant was not identified, the claims could not be independently verified.

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