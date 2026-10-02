[WATCH] Nasi Kandar Splurge Turns Into Nightmare After Diner Allegedly Finds Cockroach Inside Squid
A family’s nasi kandar treat in Penang allegedly turned into a stomach-churning experience after they discovered a cockroach inside their squid.
In Brief
- A family's nasi kandar treat turned into a nightmare after they allegedly found a cockroach inside their squid dish in Penang.
- The diner shared the incident on Threads, describing it as disgusting, but refused to reveal the restaurant's full name.
- The diner reported the incident to relevant authorities, though the claims remain unverified as the restaurant was not publicly identified.