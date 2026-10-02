Strawberry Mint Tin, Seven Packets Of Meth: Two Arrested In Sarawak After House Raid

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Police in Bau, Sarawak have arrested two people after finding suspected methamphetamine inside a pink candy container on Monday, 28 September.

A 26-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were detained during a raid on a house in Kampung Skiat Baru at around 3pm.

Bau police chief Supt Mohd Haide A. Rahman said narcotics detectives found the container, labelled “Pure Fresh Strawberry Mint Flavor”, while searching the house.

Inside was a medium-sized plastic packet holding seven smaller packets of crystalline substances suspected to be methamphetamine.

The drugs weighed 5.28g and were estimated to be worth RM500, he said.

Both Suspects Tested Positive For Narcotics

Both suspects tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine in urine screenings. They admitted to last using drugs two days before their arrest.

Mohd Haide said both are labourers. Background checks showed the man has two prior drug-related records, while the woman has none.

The two are being held at the Bau police lock-up. The case is being investigated under Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Police said anyone involved in drug abuse will face action.

Members of the public with information can contact the Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department hotline at 012-208 7222, or the Sarawak contingent’s hotline at 017-592 9211.

Bau police made another drug arrest last month. On 19 September, narcotics detectives arrested two local men, aged 28 and 38, at about 11.40pm on a roadside along Jalan Bau-Serikin, Mohd Haide said.

Both tested positive for drugs in urine screenings and are being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

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