Sometimes, Being Human Means Simply Looking Out For Others

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In the rush of daily life, simple acts of consideration can easily go unnoticed.

But for two passengers travelling on a Rapid Penang bus from Komtar to Bayan Lepas, a little patience and awareness from the driver and fellow passengers turned an ordinary journey into a reminder that being human sometimes means simply looking out for others.

The incident was recounted by Kenny Ng Kai Lim, personal assistant to Komtar assemblyman Teh Lai Heng.

In a Facebook post, Kenny wrote that he was on packed bus recently driven by Mohd Hafiz Abdul Razak, with many passengers forced to stand, including him.

At one traffic light, Mohd Hafiz noticed an elderly woman standing near the front of the bus. She appeared frail and was having difficulty moving around.

The driver turned around and asked where she was heading. When she said she was going to Relau, which is quite far from the location, he asked whether any passenger could give up a seat for her as there were none available.

“Since there were no seats available, he asked the passengers if anyone could give up a seat for her. His tone wasn’t exactly the politest, but it wasn’t rude either — just a straightforward request.

“Luckily, a young man who was getting off at the next stop immediately offered his seat to the auntie,” he wrote.

It was only a small gesture, but one that made the elderly passenger’s journey a little easier.

A Little Patience Goes A Long Way

Mohd Hafiz also encountered another situation when a woman realised she had boarded the wrong bus and asked if she could get off earlier.

Kenny said that at first Mohd Hafiz appeared reluctant, as the location was not a designated bus stop.

However, knowing that making her wait until the next stop would force her to walk a considerably longer distance, he eventually stopped safely by the roadside and allowed her to get off.

Neither incident was extraordinary. There were no cameras waiting to capture the moments, no awards to be handed out and no applause from a crowd. Yet these are precisely the small moments that often say the most about a community.

And perhaps that is what being human should be about, doing the basic things for others when we have the opportunity to do so.

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