Sepang Becomes Third Circuit This Season To Trigger F1 Heat-Hazard Protocol, But Some Drivers Aren’t Convinced It Helps

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Heat is set to hit 33°C this weekend, so F1 teams at the Bahrain Grand Prix are required to prepare driver cooling systems for the race at the Sepang International Circuit. This marks the third F1 race of 2026 to be classed as a heat hazard, after Austria and Italy.

Under the heat-hazard regulations, teams are required to fit components of the Driver Cooling System to their cars.

Drivers can also choose to wear a specialised cooling vest during the race to help manage their body temperature. If they opt not to wear the vest, they need to carry additional ballast to account for the weight of the cooling equipment.

The system is designed to ease the physical toll of heat and humidity on drivers during races, though a few have doubted how well it actually works.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have both said in the past that the optional cooling vest is unneeded and loses its effectiveness over the course of a full race.

Verstappen quipped that months of mental conditioning have left him unfazed by the sweltering heat.

The cooling system requirement was not introduced lightly, as Sepang is regarded as one of the most physically demanding circuits for drivers.

The track combines long straights, fast corners, and heavy braking zones, all of which demand constant physical effort over the course of a race. Malaysia’s hot, humid climate, with potential rain, adds further strain on drivers over the course of the race.

READ MORE: Going To The Bahrain Grand Prix At Sepang? Here’s What You Need To Know

READ MORE: F1 Sepang 2026: Cuaca Panas Boleh Cecah 50°C Bakal Menguji Kesabaran Pemandu

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