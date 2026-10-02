Sepang Becomes Third Circuit This Season To Trigger F1 Heat-Hazard Protocol, But Some Drivers Aren’t Convinced It Helps
Malaysia joins Austria and Italy on the 2026 heat-hazard list, forcing teams to fit driver cooling systems at Sepang, even as four-time world champion Max Verstappen and seven-time title holder Lewis Hamilton question whether the equipment makes any real difference.
In Brief
- Sepang is the third F1 circuit in 2026 to trigger the heat-hazard protocol, following Austria and Italy.
- Teams must fit Driver Cooling Systems, with drivers choosing a cooling vest or carrying extra ballast instead.
- Verstappen and Hamilton have both questioned the cooling vest's effectiveness, with Verstappen relying on mental conditioning instead.