RM35 Nasi Lemak? F1 Food Prices At Sepang Might Make You Think Twice Before Ordering

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Watching high-speed cars race around the Sepang International Circuit is already an expensive affair for some fans. But apparently, grabbing a bite to eat during the race weekend could also take a sizeable bite out of their wallets.

Food prices at the circuit have caught attention after the official Bahrain Grand Prix online vendor menu featuring RM35 nasi lemak and RM30 Indomie surfaced, prompting comparisons with what Malaysians would normally pay at restaurants in Kuala Lumpur.

Nasi lemak prices by food vendor Peti Dessert. Pic: Bahrain Grand Prix food vendor QR

For context, RM35 could get you a pretty decent nasi lemak meal at some restaurants in the capital, possibly with a generous serving of chicken, a fried egg and a drink thrown into the mix.

But not to worry, there are plenty of other vendors that serve food at more tolerable price points.

If you insist on having nasi lemak, Nasi Lemak Saleha offers a plain packet of nasi lemak (without chicken) for RM12. Add on a piece of chicken, though, and the price shoots up to RM35.

Add on a piece of chicken, though, and the price shoots up to RM35. Pic: Bahrain Grand Prix food vendor QR

Food prices at major events

Make no mistake that food prices at major sporting events often come with a premium. Fans are paying for the convenience of having food readily available without having to leave the venue, especially when they don’t want to miss a moment of the action.

Still, the difference between circuit prices and everyday restaurant prices is hard to ignore.

For RM30, you could potentially enjoy a plate of mee goreng, a drink and maybe even have enough left over for a snack at a neighbourhood restaurant.

At the circuit, that same amount could disappear into a single serving of instant noodles.

It is also worth remembering that race weekends can be long and tiring. Between walking around the venue, finding a good viewing spot and keeping up with the racing schedule, fans will probably want to grab a bite or two along the way.

Can you bring your own food in?

Unfortunately, bringing in your own food from outside is strictly prohibited, according to the rules set by the event organiser.

Chain restaurants like Subway, Marry Brown, Pizza Hut, and KFC will also be available at the circuit, albeit with hiked prices.

For example, a 6-inch Italian B.M.T. from Subway that costs RM16.15 at their outlets is being sold for RM27 at Sepang this weekend.

Meanwhile, a Pizza Hut’s Beef Pepperoni Pizza (personal pan pizza size) that normally costs RM14.60 is hiked to RM27.

So, those planning to spend the day at the circuit might want to set aside a separate food budget rather than assume they can get by on their usual lunch allowance.

And if you’re attending with friends or family, the costs could add up rather quickly.

After all, the only thing that should be racing at Sepang is the cars, not your spending.

Check out the full Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2026 food vendor list HERE.

READ MORE: Going To The Bahrain Grand Prix At Sepang? Here’s What You Need To Know

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