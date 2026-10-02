No Champagne At Sepang As Bahrain Brings Its Own Podium Tradition

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Formula 1 race winners traditionally spray champagne on the podium to celebrate victory, but fans watching this weekend’s race at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) can expect a different tradition.

Yes, the podium finishers still get to spray one another, just not with champagne.

As the race was originally scheduled to be hosted by Bahrain, the country will bring its own traditions, food and culture to Sepang — including a non-alcoholic beverage that will replace the usual champagne during the podium celebrations.

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) chief executive officer Sheikh Salman Isa Al Khalifa was reported as saying that the beverage to be used during the post-race ceremony is ma’al-ward, a non-alcoholic rose water drink made from locally grown Bahraini ingredients.

“We’ll have our ma’al-ward, which is our Bahraini-made non-alcoholic drink, where they (drivers during post-race ceremony) will spray and all of that, made from local ingredients only grown in Bahrain,” Sheikh Salman said, as quoted by Business Today.

READ MORE: Going To The Bahrain Grand Prix At Sepang? Here’s What You Need To Know

Sheikh Salman also expressed his appreciation to SIC for helping to host the Bahrain Grand Prix after the race was relocated due to tensions in West Asia.

He said spectators would not only get to enjoy the F1 action but would also be able to experience Bahraini culture and cuisine, which will be showcased at the circuit throughout the race until Sunday.

“Obviously, we wanted to bring our culture, our traditions, all of that. So if you go in the vending area or the mall area, I think that will be a great experience on the Bahraini culture.”

“There is a traditional side, there is a modern side, with the food, handicrafts, all of that,” he said.

The last time an F1 Grand Prix was held at Sepang was in 2017.

BIC has also brought more than 100 of its staff members to Malaysia to help stage this weekend’s Grand Prix.

“More importantly, we have the support of SIC. So, it’s not like the whole Bahrain race track is moving here. We have great people in Malaysia and they’ve been doing that job,” Sheikh Salman said.

READ MORE: F1 Teams And Drivers Have Landed In Malaysia, Revving Up Social Media

READ MORE: F1 Teams Are Promoting Malaysia Better Than Malaysia, According To Malaysians

So what exactly is Ma’al-ward?

Ma’al Ward, or rose water, is a traditional drink found across Bahrain and the wider Gulf. As its Arabic name suggests, it is essentially water flavoured with rose water, giving it a distinctly floral aroma and a delicate sweetness.

It is often served chilled, particularly in hot weather, and can be enjoyed on its own or sweetened with sugar. Rose water is also a familiar ingredient in Gulf desserts and drinks, so the flavour is closely tied to the region’s culinary traditions.

In Bahrain, ma’al ward can also turn up at gatherings and celebrations, where its fragrant, refreshing character makes it a simple but distinctly local drink.

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