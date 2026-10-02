Malaysians Test Their Fortitude As Queues To Get Into Sepang Begin

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Today’s the day.

The 2026 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix kicks off at Sepang International Circuit (SIC) and attendees are lining up to watch high-powered Formula One cars outrun each other on the iconic track.

Social media shows evidence of the long lines, starting with those waiting for the shuttle bus pickup point at Mitsui Premium Outlet.

Threads user @jerolynn_hii said in a post on Threads: “It’s 10am and you’re in a never ending queue for the F1 shuttle bus at Mitsui Outlet” with a video of people standing around in the sun, waiting for their turn to be ferried to the race.

Despite the long wait, everyone looks fresh and eager to get to SIC in anticipation of watching their favourite F1 teams in action.

Meanwhile, the queue at the entrance earlier this morning at 8am tells a different story.

The situation was chaotic compared to the shuttle line as people began crowding the circuit’s entry points, according to a Threads post by @aaroncxw_.

The line for the shuttle from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) also stretched as far as the eye could see as of 11am this morning.

Threads user @aidasue shared a videos and photos of a queue building up in the airport as F1 fans wait to board a shuttle bus.

While the queues for the shuttle buses seem to remain civil, the situation at SIC takes a different turn.

Many who posted scenes of the lines going into the circuit are apparently frustrated at the lack of crowd control and management.

“Hello BIC or Sepang Circuit, how come there’s another queue going on? We’ve been here since 7am and there suddenly seems to be another line. This is so ridiculous! Can anyone explain?” Threads user @nbellad_ said exasperatedly in her post.

Not going to the race but feeling FOMO? RTM has good news for you

If you thought of just watching highlights or recordings of the race online, you don’t necessarily have to miss out on the action as it’s happening.

National broadcaster Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) is airing the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2026 live, including Practice 1 and 2 today (2 October), Practice 3 and Qualifying tomorrow (3 October), and the main race on Sunday (4 October).

So for those who want to watch the races from the comfort of your sofa while eating nasi lemak at non-F1 prices, you can tune in to beIN Sports on RTM OKEY channel 146 (Astro) and channel 110 (MYTV) throughout the weekend.

To those braving the queues for the next few days, good luck, stay safe, stay hydrated, and have fun!

Pic: TikTok / RTM Malaysia Official

READ MORE: Sepang Becomes Third Circuit This Season To Trigger F1 Heat-Hazard Protocol, But Some Drivers Aren’t Convinced It Helps

READ MORE: F1 Teams Are Promoting Malaysia Better Than Malaysia, According To Malaysians

READ MORE: A Teenager Replaced Lewis Hamilton, Won Eight Races This Year, And Now He Is In KL

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