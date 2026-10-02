Fast & Furious Star Sung Kang Drifts Into KLIA, Draws Cameras And Fan Attention

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As if Malaysia has not already had so many big names in automotive arriving this weekend, another star associated with fast cars just landed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) while things are already heating up at the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2026.

If you’re a big fan of cars and the Fast & Furious film franchise, you’ll definitely recognise who just waltzed through KLIA moments ago today (2 October).

Korean-American actor Sung-Ho Kang, otherwise simply known as Sung Kang who portrayed Han Lue in the high-octane street racing film The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift, was spotted by many walking through the arrival hall at KLIA Terminal 1 on Friday afternoon.

Social media became flooded with footage of the Hollywood star, shared by fans and media alike.

Kang is in Malaysia to attend Tokyo Auto Salon Malaysia 2026, a car show being held from 2 to 4 October at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) in Sepang.

Tokyo Auto Salon Malaysia 2026 Brings Japan’s Car Culture To KL

Car enthusiasts in Malaysia can look forward to another exciting showcase of automotive culture at Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur 2026, which brings the spirit of Japan’s iconic automotive exhibition closer to home.

Inspired by the original Tokyo Auto Salon in Japan, the Malaysian edition celebrates car culture with a mix of modified vehicles, performance machines, custom builds and automotive accessories. Visitors can expect to see cars that showcase the creativity and craftsmanship of local and international automotive enthusiasts.

Beyond the cars themselves, the event offers a glimpse into Japan’s tuning culture, from aggressive body kits and lowered suspensions to high-performance upgrades and eye-catching designs. It also provides a platform for automotive brands, workshops and industry players to connect with fans and showcase their latest products.

For Malaysian car enthusiasts, Tokyo Auto Salon Malaysia is more than just a car exhibition. It is an opportunity to experience a slice of Japan’s vibrant tuning scene without having to travel overseas.

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