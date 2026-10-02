Check Your Skincare: KKM Bans Second Cream In Five Weeks, This Time For Mercury

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Ministry of Health (KKM) has cancelled the notification of cosmetic product GB Daily Glow Skin Cream after it was found to contain mercury, a scheduled poison.

The product is no longer allowed to be sold in Malaysia, according to a KKM statement issued on Thursday (1 October).

KKM urged the public to avoid buying and using it.

The ministry said sellers and distributors of the product must stop selling and distributing it immediately.

KKM said selling and distributing the product breaches the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984.

Individuals found guilty can be fined up to RM25,000, jailed for up to three years, or both, for a first offence.

For subsequent offences, the penalty is a fine of up to RM50,000, up to five years’ jail, or both.

How Mercury Can Harm You

KKM said mercury can interfere with the brain development of young or unborn children.

It can also cause rashes, irritation and other changes to the skin, according to the statement.

KKM advised those currently using the product to stop immediately and seek advice from a healthcare professional if they experience any discomfort or adverse effects.

The public can check the notification status of cosmetic products, as well as the list of cancelled cosmetics, on the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) website at npra.gov.my.

Second Cancellation In Five Weeks

On 24 August, KKM revoked the notification of another product, Remy Laure Soothing Cream, after it was found to contain hydroquinone, also a scheduled poison.

The notification was revoked by the director of the ministry’s Pharmaceutical Services Programme, and the product was no longer allowed to be sold in Malaysia.

KKM said products containing hydroquinone are classified as medicines and must be registered with the Drug Control Authority (DCA) before they can be marketed.

The ministry said such medicines may only be used on the advice and under the supervision of healthcare professionals.

Unsupervised use may cause side effects, including unwanted changes in skin colour and hypersensitive skin, according to KKM.

KKM said the sale and distribution of Remy Laure Soothing Cream contravened the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984.

Companies found guilty can be fined up to RM50,000 for a first offence and up to RM100,000 for subsequent offences.

As with the latest case, users were advised to stop using the product immediately and seek advice from a healthcare professional if they experienced any discomfort or adverse effects.

READ MORE: Beyond The Mercury Scandal: How To Choose Safe Skincare Products

READ MORE: [Watch] Toxic Beauty: Influencer’s Apology Can’t Erase Mercury Scandal

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.