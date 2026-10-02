Azizulhasni Awang Wins Asian Games Keirin Gold 16 Years After First Triumph

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Malaysian cycling legend Datuk Azizulhasni Awang has struck gold at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, winning the men’s keirin title 16 years after his first triumph at the same event.

The 38-year-old, affectionately known as the Pocket Rocketman, delivered another memorable performance to reclaim the Asian Games keirin crown, marking a significant milestone in his long and decorated career.

According to a report by the New Straits Times, Azizulhasni’s latest victory came 16 years after he first won the event at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games.

His latest triumph is another reminder of his remarkable longevity in a sport where speed, endurance, explosive power and split-second decisions can make all the difference.

A Champion Returns To The Top

Azizulhasni first made his mark in the men’s keirin at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China, where he claimed gold ahead of compatriot Josiah Ng, who took silver.

Since then, he has continued to represent Malaysia at the highest level of international cycling, collecting major honours along the way.

Among his biggest achievements are his 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships keirin title and his historic Olympic medals, including a bronze in the keirin at Rio 2016 and a silver at Tokyo 2020.

He also won gold in the men’s individual sprint at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang, further cementing his reputation as one of Malaysia’s most accomplished cyclists.

The latest gold is particularly meaningful given the years between his two Asian Games keirin victories, highlighting his determination to remain competitive on the international stage.

For Malaysian sports fans, seeing the veteran cyclist back on top of the Asian Games podium is another moment worth celebrating.

Malaysia Also Strikes Gold In Gran Turismo 7

Away from the velodrome, Malaysia has also enjoyed success in a very different sporting discipline.

Taj Izrin Aiman Taj Madira made history by winning gold in the Gran Turismo 7 esports event at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games on 23 September.

The Malaysian gamer secured the title after a strong performance across three races, collecting 36 points to finish ahead of Saudi Arabia’s Naif Abdulhakim S. Alfaleh, who claimed silver.

South Korea’s Kim Youngchan took bronze.

Gran Turismo 7 made its debut as an Asian Games medal event at Aichi-Nagoya 2026, making Taj Izrin’s victory a landmark moment for Malaysian esports.

His achievement showed that Malaysia’s sporting success at the Games extends beyond traditional events, with competitive gaming also providing opportunities for local athletes to shine.

From the roar of the velodrome to the virtual racing circuits, Malaysia has found more reasons to celebrate at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

READ MORE: Malaysia’s First Esports Gold At The Asian Games Came From A Sim Racing Driver

READ MORE: Asian Games 2026 Gold Medalist Taj Izrin Goes Viral For Competing Barefoot

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