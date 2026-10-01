Trade US Stocks Commission-Free Through Your TNG eWallet – No New App Needed

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TNG Digital and Webull Securities (Malaysia) have partnered to offer global share trading through GOfinance in the Touch ‘n Go (TNG) eWallet app.

Eligible Malaysians can access US, Hong Kong and China A-share markets. The two companies made the announcement today in Kuala Lumpur.

Users can open a Webull Malaysia trading account digitally through GOfinance.

They can fund it directly from their TNG eWallet balance, subject to eligibility and account approval.

Webull Malaysia CEO Kenneth Chan said users do not need to download a new app to start trading US stocks and ETFs.

Zero Commission On US Stocks And ETFs

Chan added that trades carry zero commission and no platform fee.

Users also get market information, educational resources and charting tools.

For eligible US stocks, trading is available 24 hours a day on weekdays, including outside regular US market hours.

As of August 2026, GOfinance had 8.5 million users. More than four million users transact each month, and 46% hold more than one financial services product.

TNG Digital Chief Financial Services Officer Desmond Teoh said the aim is to bring more financial choices into an app Malaysians already use.

How To Get Started

Here is how to open a Webull Malaysia account through the TNG eWallet app:

Search for “Webull” in the TNG eWallet app. Read the consent details, tick the box and tap “Agree”. Tap “Start Now”. Set your Webull login password. Tap “Open Trading Account”. Fill in your details, including residential status, and submit your application.

Webull Malaysia will review the application and notify users once it is approved. The review is expected to take one to three business days, according to the in-app guide shared by TNG Digital.

To mark the launch, eligible users who sign up through GOfinance can receive RM30 worth of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) fractional shares.

Users must deposit at least RM200 into their trading account and keep it there for at least 30 days. Campaign terms and conditions apply.

READ MORE: Pos Malaysia Goes For Gold With New Investment Platform

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