Mohd Shuhaily Ready To Face Any Action Over Viral KLIA Video

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The director-general of the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS), Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, says he is prepared to accept any decision or action by the government following a viral video involving an incident at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Speaking at a press conference on 1 October 2026, Mohd Shuhaily said he was ready to take responsibility for what happened and would leave further investigation to the authorities.

“I have informed the highest level of government as well as the ministry about this matter. Therefore, whatever decision they make, I accept,” he said, as reported by Sinar Harian.

He added that he did not consider himself perfect and was prepared to face whatever implications arose from the incident.

“I stand before all of you to face and take responsibility for what has happened,” he said.

What Happened At KLIA?

The controversy began after a video went viral showing an individual resembling Mohd Shuhaily appearing to reprimand another person at KLIA.

In the video, the individual’s head was also seen being held in what appeared to be a forceful manner.

A copy of an allegation by an individual claiming to have been treated roughly by Mohd Shuhaily also circulated online.

According to Sinar Harian, Mohd Shuhaily explained that the incident happened while he and AKPS officers were carrying out enforcement activities on the fifth floor of KLIA.

The operation was conducted during a preparation inspection ahead of the expected arrival of visitors for this weekend’s Formula 1 race.

He said the enforcement operation also followed complaints about foreigner-run tout syndicates, as well as an increase in the discovery of drugs and contraband at the baggage inspection area.

During the operation, a foreign national believed to be involved in a tout syndicate was detained and taken to the baggage inspection room.

Two Individuals Were Recording The Incident

Mohd Shuhaily said that while officers were interviewing the foreign national, two unidentified individuals appeared and began recording the incident.

He said his officers approached the two individuals and brought them forward to see what they had recorded, before instructing them to delete the footage.

Mohd Shuhaily said he subsequently gave them a strong warning that the enforcement operation at the time involved only AKPS officers and KLIA Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel.

“If the price is myself, then I will pay with myself”

Mohd Shuhaily also said he was willing to accept whatever consequences came from the incident.

“I have informed the highest level of government and the ministry. Whatever decision they make, I accept,” he said.

He added that any change comes with a price, saying that if the price involved himself, he was prepared to pay it.

At the same time, Mohd Shuhaily expressed hope that whatever decision the government eventually makes would not affect the AKPS team, which he described as the backbone of efforts to strengthen the security of the country’s entry points.

For now, he said he would leave the matter to the authorities and accept whatever action or decision follows.

Malaysians stand behind Mohd Shuhaily

Based on social media comments, many Malaysians appear to be on the AKPS director-general’s corner of the ring.

They believe he was simply carrying out his duties, and perceive his physical handling of the individual was not as violent as others make it out to be.

Meanwhile, some questioned how security footage in KLIA was leaked to the public.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.