Malaysia Speaks: Public Divided Over Calls To Raise Retirement Age

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A proposal to review and potentially raise Malaysia’s mandatory retirement age has drawn mixed reactions from Malaysians, with some supporting the move amid longer life expectancy and rising living costs, while others fear it could further limit employment opportunities for younger workers.

This, after former Employees Provident Fund (EPF) chief executive officer Tan Sri Shahril Ridza Ridzuan suggested for the country’s mandatory retirement age of 60 to be reviewed and potentially raised.

Shahril said that Malaysians were increasingly willing and able to remain economically active beyond 60, making it necessary to consider more flexible retirement arrangements.

READ MORE: Malaysia’s 78-Year Life Expectancy Renews Calls To Raise Retirement Age

Longer Working Lives Could Offer More Financial Security

Those in favour said extending the retirement age would allow older Malaysians who remain healthy and capable to stay economically active, while helping them remain financially independent.

Selangor-based independent translator Fadli Nazari, 43, said he supported raising the mandatory retirement age as some people derived a sense of purpose from their careers.

He cited his late father, a committed police officer who continued working after retirement as a security consultant and later as a supermarket security guard until his health deteriorated.

Fadli said ordinary police personnel were generally not offered opportunities to continue working on contract after retirement, unlike senior officers who could sometimes be retained on contract.

“Some people derive their purpose in life from their work, and the current mandatory retirement age may limit them from continuing to do so,” he said.

IT technologist Pavitran Ravindran, 28, also supported the proposal, saying longer life expectancy and rising living costs could make it necessary for some Malaysians to remain in employment for longer.

“Late marriages could also mean some workers continued to shoulder family financial responsibilities well into their 60s,” the Penang based-executive said.

Pavitran rejected concerns that raising the retirement age would necessarily deprive younger people of employment opportunities, saying older workers could remain in suitable positions while continuing to contribute to the workforce.

Younger Workers And Physical Demands A Concern

Could raising the retirement age limit opportunities for younger workers? Picture by Yusof Mat Isa/Malay Mail Online.

Meanwhile, a Johor-based communication manager has opposed raising Malaysia’s mandatory retirement age, saying the move would not address the underlying issues facing the workforce.

Mohd Fadzli Farid, 40, said productivity and energy levels could naturally decline with age, and requiring older workers to remain employed for longer could make it harder for younger people to enter the job market and secure employment opportunities.

“Instead of extending the retirement age, the authorities should introduce age-appropriate upskilling and reskilling programmes to help older workers remain productive.

“Retirees could then take on more flexible roles, such as mentors or consultants, without restricting career opportunities for younger workers.

“They could also explore sectors such as agriculture, which would allow them to remain physically active while continuing to earn an income,” he said.

Flexible Work As Middle Ground

PR consultant Puteri Nurzulaikha Saadon, 25, from Kuala Lumpur, said she currently opposed raising the retirement age, citing the need to provide employment opportunities for younger people entering the workforce.

She said a wider age gap could also create differences in working styles, workplace culture and expectations.

“Revisiting Malaysia’s retirement age is a double-edged sword. At this point, I disagree with raising the retirement age as there are still many young people entering the workforce who need employment opportunities,” she said.

However, Puteri acknowledged that Malaysia’s declining birth rate could eventually result in an ageing workforce, potentially requiring the country to reconsider its retirement policy in the coming decades.

Kuantan housewife Norhuda Abdul Manan, 38, also opposed the proposal, saying many young graduates already spend months or even up to a year looking for jobs.

She also highlighted the physical demands faced by workers in sectors such as manufacturing, manual labour, fishing and logistics.

“Not everyone works in an air-conditioned office. For those working in factories, as labourers, fishermen or lorry drivers, their health may already be affected. Extending their working lives to 65 could be too physically demanding,” she said.

Norhuda said the government should instead highlight the importance of Employee Providence Fund (EPF) savings and help Malaysians establish passive sources of income for retirement rather than requiring them to work for longer.

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